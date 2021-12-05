Bride-to-be Katrina Kaif struggles to close car door as fans keep taking selfies with her. Watch

Ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif was spotted seemingly running a few errands in Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted her at a few locations, including a clinic, on Sunday.

Despite her busy schedule, Katrina Kaif waited in her car and posed with a few fans for selfies. A video shared by a paparazzo account shows Katrina sat in her car and posed for pictures with fans who requested for selfies. Soon, more fans started lining up when Katrina visibly needed to leave the spot.

However, Katrina couldn't get to close the door of her car. Her body guard had to step in and help her close the door. In the comments section of the video, fans suggested that the paparazzi and the crowd give her space. “She is really sweet but give her a little space,” a fan commented on the video. “She is kind but at least let her close the door,” another added.

Earlier in the day, Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte was also spotted out and about in the city. Fans noticed that Suzanne was using Vicky Kaushal's car for her commute.

Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven't shared the news of their wedding, reports have suggested the couple will be tying the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The place is booked from December 6-11 and the festivities will include functions such as mehendi and sangeet.

Only 120 people have made it to the guest list. Among those who are expected to attend are Bharat director Kabir Khan, Aanand L Rai, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan.

Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan said, “As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. He said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination. RTPCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses.”

(With PTI inputs)