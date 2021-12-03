Vicky Kaushal greets paparazzi with folded hands outside Katrina Kaif’s house ahead of their wedding. See photos

Vicky Kaushal went to meet Katrina Kaif on Friday night and posed for the paparazzi outside her residence. He greeted them with folded hands and gave them a thumbs up. He was casually dressed in a blue sweatshirt and jeans. He also wore a brown cap and mask on his face. His visit comes days before their destination wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Earlier in the day, Katrina was spotted at a clinic in Mumbai. She waved to the paparazzi before leaving in her car. +

While Vicky and Katrina are yet to speak about getting married, the news was confirmed after an order issued by the Sawai Madhopur district administration was widely shared online. The order was about a meeting to discuss security arrangements for the multiple-day wedding from December 7 to 9.

Reportedly, to keep things under wraps, Vicky and Katrina have requested their guests to not bring their phones to the wedding festivities. It is also being said that they will be given code names to maintain secrecy.

Sources told Hindustan Times that Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot in a royal set-up at a 200-year-old fort in Chauth Ka Barwara, near Sawai Madhopur. While he will stay at Raja Mansingh suite, she will stay at Rani Rajkumari suite.

For guests, hotels have been booked in Sawai Madhopur. It is expected to be a star-studded affair, with hotels for superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also being booked.

During a recent appearance on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, Vicky described the kind of woman he wants to marry. “Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding, where you love each other for your pluses and minuses both, and we make each other a better version of each other,” he said.