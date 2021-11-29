Katrina Kaif’s mom drops phone, fan asks paparazzi to check her WhatsApp: ‘Wedding guest list would be there’. Watch

Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzanne Turquotte was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Monday. A video of her exiting a store and looking at the paparazzi for a few seconds before entering her car was shared online. However, as she shut the door of the car behind her, her phone fell out and on the ground.

Fans reacted to the video in the comments section. “Break the suspense. Did she take her phone back or gone?” one asked. “Full story, what happens next?” another wanted to know.

Some speculated that the phone might have details of Katrina and her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. The two will reportedly get married next month.

“Phone khol jaldi WhatsApp check karlo shaadi ki guest list hogi (Check WhatsApp on the phone fast, the wedding guest list would be there),” one wrote. “In this mobile was the news of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding. If I were you, I would pick up this cell phone and run away,” another joked.

Reports suggest that Vicky and Katrina are all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan, in early December. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Shashank Khaitan and others are reportedly on the guest list.

Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be dating since 2019. While many Bollywood stars including Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have confirmed their relationship, they have not yet admitted to being together.

Previously, it was reported that Vicky and Katrina got engaged in a low-key roka ceremony in August but her team denied the news. His brother Sunny Kaushal later revealed that their parents teased him about the rumour.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls recently, Vicky described his ideal wife: “Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding, where you love each other for your plusses and minuses both, and we make each other a better version of each other.”