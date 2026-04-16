Cannes 2026: Ahsaas Channa-starrer Gudgudi selected for Marché du Film screening at 79th Cannes Film Festival

The makers of Gudgudi, starring Ahsaas Channa, have announced a major milestone for the film as it has been officially selected for screening under the Marché du Film segment at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026, scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 23, 2026. The selection marks a significant global moment for the project, placing it on the prestigious international film platforms. (Also read: Vijay Varma says Bollywood boxed him as 'friend giving high five to hero', sat idle with no work after going to Cannes )

Ahsaas Channa's Gudgudi to premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2026

The film Gudgudi, produced by Mukesh Chhabra, is set for its world premiere at Cannes 2026. (Instagram)

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Sharing the news on social media, the team expressed their excitement and gratitude while unveiling the official poster of the film. The makers wrote, “Presenting Gudgudi:sparkles: Our yet another special film that has found its way to Cannes… and we honestly couldn’t be more grateful to share this moment with all of you. This is a dream come true with dream team @manishamakwana18 @ahsaassy_.”

They further added, “Thank you for all the unconditional love, belief, and support you’ve given us along the way…it truly means everything: hearts.”

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Manisha K Makwana, the film’s inclusion at the Marché du Film segment is being seen as a proud moment not only for the cast and crew but also for Indian cinema’s expanding global footprint. The platform is known for bringing together filmmakers, producers, and distributors from across the world, offering a valuable opportunity for creative exchange and international recognition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Manisha K Makwana, the film’s inclusion at the Marché du Film segment is being seen as a proud moment not only for the cast and crew but also for Indian cinema’s expanding global footprint. The platform is known for bringing together filmmakers, producers, and distributors from across the world, offering a valuable opportunity for creative exchange and international recognition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Produced by Mukesh Chhabra and White Peacock Films, Gudgudi is set to have its world premiere at Cannes under the Marché du Film segment. The film’s journey from development to an international showcase highlights the growing reach of Indian stories on global platforms, reinforcing how contemporary cinema continues to break geographical boundaries and connect with audiences worldwide. About 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Produced by Mukesh Chhabra and White Peacock Films, Gudgudi is set to have its world premiere at Cannes under the Marché du Film segment. The film’s journey from development to an international showcase highlights the growing reach of Indian stories on global platforms, reinforcing how contemporary cinema continues to break geographical boundaries and connect with audiences worldwide. About 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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The 79th Cannes Film Festival, taking place from May 12 to May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France, is set to be a major global cinema showcase, bringing together leading filmmakers, emerging talent, and major industry players. The festival will feature 21 films competing for the Palme d’Or, alongside sections like Un Certain Regard and out-of-competition screenings that highlight diverse voices in world cinema.

Running alongside it, the Marché du Film (May 12–20) will act as the world’s largest film market, hosting thousands of industry professionals and film titles, and serving as a key platform for global deals, distribution, and collaborations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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