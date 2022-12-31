Cannes debut was a breakthrough for me: Urvashi Rautela looks back at the biggest moment of 2022

Actor Urvashi Rautela had quite an eventful year as she made her debut at the prestigious 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Looking back at 2022, Rautela calls it the “biggest and most precious moment” of the year.

“It was a breakthrough for me as I met the whose who of the industry, and walked three red carpets. I was also a part of amFar Cannes Gala, which in itself is a huge thing,” says the actor, adding that she only had one dream, which was to bag Miss India title.

“Everything else that I have achieved over and above, is a bonus. Even my family tells me the same thing that I have done more than they could have asked from me,” she gushes.

Ask about her goals and wishes for 2023, Rautela tells us that all she wants is good health for her family and friends. “When it comes to professional goals and aspirations, there is no end. Everyone wants to achieve more and more. We are very greedy as humans in that way. Therefore, it’s essential for us to know what we want from life and feel content and calm on achieving it. We can’t keep running behind things all our life. For 2023, I want to have a peaceful and blessed life in every way possible,” states the Hate Story 4 actor.

On the professional front, too, 2023 is already looking interesting for Rautela, as she would be making her Tollywood debut with the film Waltair Veeerayya being backed by the makers of Pushpa and also features Cheeranjivi.

“It’s going to be the start of a beautiful professional relationship with one of the best filmmakers in the country. Also, I’ve done several classy numbers in Bollywood, but it’s for the first time that I’m doing a massy song like I have in this one. In fact, I was told by Cheeranjivi sir that, ‘You have no idea about the reach our film and your song will have’. So, I am very excited,” says Rautela, who will also appear in a film with actor Ram Pothineni.

Stating that 2022 has been a roller-coaster ride for her, Rautela asserts that the next year is going to be equally exciting.

Talking further about her packed schedule, she shares, “I’m doing Inspector Avinash in which I share screen with Randeep Hooda. I also have a significant Hollywood project in pipeline alongside 365 Days actor Michele Morrone. Then, there’s William Shakespeare’s bilingual thriller Black Rose, and the Hindi version of the popular film Thiruttu Payale 2, which is based on The Merchant of Venice. Lastly, I also collaborate with Jason Derulo on her upcoming international music song.”