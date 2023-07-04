CBFC orders 21 cuts to Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal's next, provides A certificate to film based on Jaswant Singh Khalra

Arjun Rampal and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in the tentatively titled Ghallughara. Now, as per new reports, it has been said that the film has been granted A certification with as many as 21 cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification. (Also read: Shekhar Kapur says Masoom sequel will explore the ‘fundamental idea of what is home’)

About the film

Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal star in the film which is directed by Honey Trehan.

Directed by Honey Trehan, the film is inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was a Sikhhuman rights activist in the 1990s, during the turbulent time period when Punjab was in a state of insurgency. Diljit will be seen in the titular role, playing Jaswant Singh Khalra.

What the new certification states

Now, according to a report by a leading daily, the CBFC has suggested making 21 cuts in the film, stating that there are certain parts and dialogues which are provocative and communal in nature, and can incite violence as well as radicalise the Sikh youth. It also states that the film can affect the sovereignty of the country as well as its relations with foreign states. The CBFC has also ordered for removal of certain dialogues and its title.

It is also being reported that the makers of the film, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films, filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court under section 5C of the Cinematograph Act, wherein they have challenged the cuts demanded on the film on the grounds of violation of the Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution of India. The next hearing will take place on July 14, 2023.

Diljit's other projects

Meanwhile, Diljit became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella earlier this year. He also has the biopic Chamkila in the pipeline, where he plays the role of Punjab's highest record-selling artist Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra as his partner Amarjot Kaur. Set in Punjab, the film stars Diljit and Parineeti as real-life singer couple Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, who were killed, along with two members of their band, in 1988 in an assassination mystery which remains unresolved. The first look of the film was shared in May.

