CBFC asks makers to tone down multiple stabbing scenes, remove foul word in Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha

Days before Alpha releases in theatres, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer has finally received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film is directed by Shiv Rawail and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

Alpha runtime

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari play lead roles in Alpha.

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According to NDTV, the CBFC certificate dated June 29, 2026, states that the Hindi version of the film, with English subtitles, has been granted a UA 16+ certificate. The approved runtime of the film is 140 minutes and 48 seconds (2 hours, 20 minutes, and 48 seconds).

CBFC demands changes to multiple stabbing sequences

However, the board asked the makers to make several modifications before granting the film clearance for release. Most importantly, the CBFC sought changes to the film's violent sequences. As a result, visuals at 25 minutes and 49 seconds were replaced with alternate shots. Additionally, a multiple stabbing sequence at 1 hour, 36 minutes and 41 seconds was moderated and toned down, with alternate visuals replacing the original sequence.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee also instructed the makers to redraft the disclaimer shown at the beginning of the film and add English subtitles for all the songs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee also instructed the makers to redraft the disclaimer shown at the beginning of the film and add English subtitles for all the songs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Other modifications included removing a foul word at 35 minutes and 53 seconds, modifying another visual at 38 minutes and 12 seconds, inserting an anti-alcohol static disclaimer wherever applicable, and including all mandatory certification cards and end-scroll information in accordance with GSR-E Rule 22, 1983. However, the CBFC document also states that no footage from the film was deleted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other modifications included removing a foul word at 35 minutes and 53 seconds, modifying another visual at 38 minutes and 12 seconds, inserting an anti-alcohol static disclaimer wherever applicable, and including all mandatory certification cards and end-scroll information in accordance with GSR-E Rule 22, 1983. However, the CBFC document also states that no footage from the film was deleted. {{/usCountry}}

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The board further asked the makers to submit the film's dialogue script, clarify the film's final running length, and provide a parental consent letter for the child artiste. The film was granted a UA 16+ certificate for theatrical release after these alterations.

About Alpha

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Alpha is the first female-led spy thriller in YRF's Spy Universe. The film revolves around a secret programme designed to train the next generation of deadly spies. It follows Alia Bhatt's Alpha, a young assassin trained by her father (Bobby Deol), who initially clashes with another operative, played by Sharvari, before the two join forces against Bobby's character. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, while its trailer confirmed that Hrithik Roshan will make a cameo as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, reprising his iconic role from War and War 2.

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Other films in the YRF Spy Universe include Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, Pathaan, War, War 2, and more. The film will release on July 3.

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