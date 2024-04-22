 CCTV footage captures car crash incident that led to Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law's death | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CCTV footage captures car crash incident that led to Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law's death

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 22, 2024 04:38 PM IST

A CCTV clip of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari's car crash shows how the fatal incident took place.

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari and his sister Sarita Tiwari met with a car accident on April 20. The couple was travelling from Bihar to West Bengal when the incident took place. While Sarita was critically injured and hospitalised, Rajesh succumbed to injuries. (Also read: Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister critical)

A CCTV footage shows the fatal car accident of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari.
A CCTV footage shows the fatal car accident of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari.

CCTV footage shows Rajesh Tiwari's car crash

A video shared on Twitter shows a busy Nirsa market chowk in Jharkhand near the Grand Trunk Road. A white Maruti Swift rammed into a divider after it lost control. While Rajesh was declared dead by the emergency doctors at Dhanbad Medical College Hospital, Sarita is currently undergoing treatment. She has been admitted in the ICU (intensive care unit) of the hospital.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law was returning from his village

Sarita was travelling along with her husband from Kamalpur in Gopalganj, Bihar, to Chittaranjan, West Bengal. Their high-speed car collided with the divider before reaching Nirsa Market Chowk. The aftermath of the crash was so devastating that the front part of the car was severely damaged. 

Pankaj's brother-in-law Rajesh was employed at Indian Railways and posted in West Bengal's Chitranjan. At the time the accident took place, he was returning from his village and heading to Chitranjan. There are no official updates on Sarita's health condition so far. Pankaj or any of his family members are yet to make a statement on the incident.

Pankaj was last seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak featuring Vijay Varma, Karishma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Brijendra Kala and others. He will next feature in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana and others in crucial roles. The movie is slated to release on August 30.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / CCTV footage captures car crash incident that led to Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law's death
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On