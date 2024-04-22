CCTV footage captures car crash incident that led to Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law's death

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari and his sister Sarita Tiwari met with a car accident on April 20. The couple was travelling from Bihar to West Bengal when the incident took place. While Sarita was critically injured and hospitalised, Rajesh succumbed to injuries. (Also read: Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister critical) A CCTV footage shows the fatal car accident of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari.

CCTV footage shows Rajesh Tiwari's car crash

A video shared on Twitter shows a busy Nirsa market chowk in Jharkhand near the Grand Trunk Road. A white Maruti Swift rammed into a divider after it lost control. While Rajesh was declared dead by the emergency doctors at Dhanbad Medical College Hospital, Sarita is currently undergoing treatment. She has been admitted in the ICU (intensive care unit) of the hospital.

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law was returning from his village

Sarita was travelling along with her husband from Kamalpur in Gopalganj, Bihar, to Chittaranjan, West Bengal. Their high-speed car collided with the divider before reaching Nirsa Market Chowk. The aftermath of the crash was so devastating that the front part of the car was severely damaged.

Pankaj's brother-in-law Rajesh was employed at Indian Railways and posted in West Bengal's Chitranjan. At the time the accident took place, he was returning from his village and heading to Chitranjan. There are no official updates on Sarita's health condition so far. Pankaj or any of his family members are yet to make a statement on the incident.

Pankaj was last seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak featuring Vijay Varma, Karishma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Brijendra Kala and others. He will next feature in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana and others in crucial roles. The movie is slated to release on August 30.