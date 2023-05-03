Celina Jaitly responds to troll who taunted her for living in Austria: ‘This is globalisation’

Celina Jaitly recently shut down a troll who taunted her for enjoying life amid nature in Austria instead of India. The actor had written a long post summing up her experience of living in a historic village in Austria and driving occasionally to bigger cities for some ‘me time’. She had also talked in depth about her lovely drive through scenic locations. However, one of her followers slammed her for living abroad and called it ‘hypocrisy'. Also read: Celina Jaitly gets marriage proposal on Twitter, says ‘I will ask my husband’

Celina Jaitly shared a picture from her drive to a city in Austria.

Commenting on Celina's post--a picture of her posing in front of an electric car--the Twitter user wrote, “Lol.. Thats what called half baked knowledge. You want to live with the nature you don't go Austria but you go to India. Living with fancy battery car, fancy shoes jackets etc.. This is western hypocrisy.”

Responding to him, Celina tweeted, "Chitaji my clothes & shoes are Made in India…. Husband and kids are made in Austria. This is not hypocrisy it’s globalisation. PS: Dil (heart) and passport dono (both) Hindustani."

Celina Jaitly reacted to a troll.

Celina lives in Austria with hotelier husband Peter Haag and their three sons: 11-year-old twins Winston and Viraaj and five-year-old Arthur. She regularly shares pictures of her life amid nature in Austria.

On Tuesday, Celina had shared a picture of herself from one of her drives to a city. She had written, "One of the best things that I have learnt living in Austria is living with the goal of a life in agreement with nature. While I live in a scenic historic village in the very high altitude alpine area of central Austria I do often take trips to the bigger cities like Graz, Vienna & Salzburg for some ‘ME Time’."

She continued, “These historic cities have tiny beautiful lanes that tell tales of centuries & going through them is like a journey snaking through time periods, from past into present the only drawback however is finding a place to park. While I only feel most comfortable driving all terrain SUVs, one of my favourite things to do is rent this amazing two-seat electric microcar & enjoy a day of European city pleasures while feeling good about my carbon footprint (and finding the best parking spots). Austria is considered to be the environmental flagship of Europe and I have learnt so many wonderful things here. Not only have I grown so much in Austria, I regained my soul in its nature, Hence contributing to its fairyland nature and environment I feel like I am protecting my own soul. #celinajaitly #CelinaJaitley #austria #LabourDay.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.