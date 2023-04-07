Celina Jaitly gets marriage proposal on Twitter, says ‘I will ask my husband’

Celina Jaitly, who is married to hotelier Peter Haag and has three sons with him, has reacted to a marriage proposal on Twitter. The actor responded in sarcasm as a Twitter user asked her to marry him and make him a ‘ghar jamai’. Celina currently lives with her family at a picturesque location in Austria. Also read: Celina Jaitly schools Twitter user who said transgenders are seen at traffic signals Celina Jaitly with her family.

A Twitter user wrote a letter to Celina on Thursday, which read: “@CelinaJaitly Best Wishes. My Health is not Good No one to take care of me Before My Health Become Worst Urgently Bring me with you get married me at Earliest I am Ready for Ghar Jamay Save My Life and Health. Reply and Respond. Regards. Vijay Maganlal Vora at Kolkata". She responded to him, “I will ask my husband and three kids and revert!”

Celina Jaitly replied to a Twitter user.

Her fans also loved her sarcastic response on Twitter. A fan wrote, “Lol, priceless response.” Another said in sarcasm, “Yeah, right. And I am going to play the adopted son.” One more tweeted, “That will make his health more worst.” “Lolzzzz people are really annoying sometimes, means kuch bhi”, read a comment.

Celina and Peter are parents to 11-year-old twins Winston and Viraaj and five-year-old Arthur. Arthur was born with a twin brother Samsher but the baby died soon after birth. In a 2020 interview with Hindustan Times, Celina said about her kids, “They understand that there are two types of growth. There is one very important growth with your family and you grow in life. Another is your own personal growth when you grow as a woman, as a mother, lover. I feel it is very important to pursue your dreams."

On how they react to her fame, she had said, “They do know that there is something because in Dubai, we used to get photographed and a lot of fans walked up to us whenever we were out. They knew that there is something but we have really kept them detached from this aspect of our lives. There is nothing to hide about the fact, I’m very proud of all my achievements but they are being introduced to that side of my life as they grow.”

