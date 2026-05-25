Celina Jaitly says her heart goes out to Twisha Sharma’s family: ‘Marriage is not always happily ever after’

Over the last few months, actor Celina Jaitly has been making headlines for many personal battles. The actor is embroiled in a divorce battle with her husband, Austrian hotelier Peter Haag. A few days ago, she shared how, despite joint custody arrangements and subsisting orders of the Austrian Family Court, she is denied communication with her children.

Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic abuse case against her husband Peter Haag.(Instagram/@Celinajaitlyofficial)

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For the last few days, the Twisha Sharma death case has sent shockwaves across the nation. The 33-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Bhopal. Her family has accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Celina has now reacted on the case and shared how marriage is not always ‘happily ever after’.

What Celina said

On Sunday, Celina took to her Instagram account and penned a long note. She began, “The heartbreaking case of Twisha Sharma has shaken the entire nation. An educated, beautiful, talented young woman whose life became consumed by abuse, isolation, emotional suffering, & violence behind closed doors. And while her ashes are not even cold, while her grieving family begged for answers, postmortems, & justice for their daughter, conversations around plants not being watered disturbed many people watching this tragedy unfold.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “Because this is the frightening reality of abuse. Sometimes the suffering of women becomes so normalised that their pain slowly stops mattering to the people around them. Marriage is not always happily ever after. Sometimes the loneliest form of violence is the one nobody sees. Abuse besides bruises. Sometimes it is isolation. Sometimes, it is slowly being cut off from your world. Sometimes it is living in a foreign place with no family, no support system, nowhere to go. Sometimes it is being made to feel that you are the problem, that your pain is an inconvenience. Sometimes it is humiliation behind closed doors while the world believes you are living a beautiful life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “Because this is the frightening reality of abuse. Sometimes the suffering of women becomes so normalised that their pain slowly stops mattering to the people around them. Marriage is not always happily ever after. Sometimes the loneliest form of violence is the one nobody sees. Abuse besides bruises. Sometimes it is isolation. Sometimes, it is slowly being cut off from your world. Sometimes it is living in a foreign place with no family, no support system, nowhere to go. Sometimes it is being made to feel that you are the problem, that your pain is an inconvenience. Sometimes it is humiliation behind closed doors while the world believes you are living a beautiful life.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ‘I stayed longer than I should have’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘I stayed longer than I should have’ {{/usCountry}}

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Celina highlighted her own situation and said, “In my own case, my parents had already passed away, I was no longer financially independent, & above all, I had three small children. Like so many women, I stayed longer than I should have because I believed keeping the family together was the right thing to do. I did not want my children to suffer. I had no one to turn to, & I was ashamed to admit how lonely I had become. Isolation becomes deeper with time. The walls become quieter & heavier. Days blur into each other until you begin doubting your own reality.”

“You begin convincing yourself that surviving is the same thing as living like me in the above picture.. My heart goes out to Twisha Sharma’s family, & to every woman suffering behind closed doors. Parents, friends, & family, if your daughter reaches out to you, bring her back. Do not let the abuse consume her,” she concluded.

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In November last year, Celina filed a case against her husband, Peter Haag, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation, and sought ₹50 crore in compensation. Celina has been open about the emotional turmoil of staying away from her two boys, Winston and Viraaj.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the last rites of Twisha Sharma were conducted 12 days after her death, following the second postmortem of her body conducted by a team of AIIMS Delhi on a high court order.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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