Celina Jaitly says she will stand by her brother even after he refuses to contact her: ‘He may be trying to protect me’

Talking about her brother's decision, she went on to add, “I cannot speculate on what my brother may have been advised or told in detention. He is extremely protective of me and has no visibility of what is happening in the outside world. Given my current circumstances, it is possible that he may have received partial information and is trying to shield me from further financial and emotional strain. In such circumstances, any decision taken by a detainee must be viewed in context.”

Celina shared a picture with her brother and penned a long note in the caption to address the issue. She began, “The last I have spoken to my brother was on 23 August 2024 few days before he taken ( 6 September 2024) where in he was held in secret detention until end of May 2025. Thereafter, he was remitted to a detention centre in the Middle East where he has been held now for almost 18 months, without formal proceedings, and access to him has been limited and controlled.”

On March 16, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by Celina Jaitly seeking help to meet her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, who is currently in detention in the United Arab Emirates, after he refused to contact her. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Celina has now shared a new post to address the decision of her brother, noting that he might be trying to ‘shield’ her from further strain. (Also read: Delhi High Court rejects petition by Celina Jaitly after brother Vikrant and wife refuse legal support, contact in UAE )

She continued, “I believe he has, on occasion, also refused to speak to other kin and has said that he does not wish to speak to her or anyone else. The only matter that has deeply concerned me throughout all of this has been his physical and mental well-being. This writ was never about me. It was always about ensuring the possibility of meeting and speaking to my brother and, above all, that proper legal representation be appointed for him.”

‘I will continue to stand by him’ Celina added, “I am grateful that the Government of India has had nine consular accesses with him since June 2025 and has conveyed that they will continue to encourage him to accept legal aid whenever he and his wife are ready. I remain thankful that the State continues to look into his well-being while further recourse is being pursued. My only intention has always been his safety, legal protection, and dignity. I respect that he may be trying to protect me in his own way. However, I will continue to stand by him and ensure that he is not left without proper legal representation."

Concluding her note, she said, "Until I am able to see my brother and speak to him directly, there is nothing that I can conclusively adhere to… I know my brother.. He is my first baby. I stand by him till my dying breath!”

About Vikrant's detention Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, a retired Indian Army officer and the brother of actor Celina Jaitly, has been detained in the United Arab Emirates since 6 September 2024, in what Indian media has described as a matter linked to alleged national security concerns, though the exact charges have not been publicly disclosed.

Prior to his detention, Vikrant had been living in the UAE since 2016 and was reportedly employed with the MATITI Group, a consultancy and trading firm. Celina has repeatedly raised concerns about the prolonged period without clear legal representation, consistent updates on his case, or direct communication with him.

Meanwhile, Vikrant’s wife, Charul Jaitly, also requested that the case details not be made public. The court noted that state authorities are consulting with Vikrant and continuing their efforts.