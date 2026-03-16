Delhi High Court rejects petition by Celina Jaitly after brother Vikrant and wife refuse legal support, contact in UAE
Celina Jaitly's petition seeking assistance for her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, has been dismissed by the court, as he wishes to pursue the case independently.
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Celina Jaitly seeking help to meet her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, who is currently in detention in the United Arab Emirates. The court said the petition could not continue after learning that Vikrant Jaitly did not want to communicate with his sister and preferred to handle legal matters only after consulting his wife, Charul Jaitly.
Vikrant Jaitly declines legal assistance proposed by sister Celina
According to a Bar and Bench report, the case was heard on March 16 by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who noted that Vikrant had already been granted consular access but had declined legal assistance. Authorities also informed the court that a law firm had offered to represent him free of charge, but Vikrant refused the offer.
During the proceedings, Celina had requested assistance in covering her brother's legal expenses. The court reported that Vikrant “unequivocally stated that he is not willing to be represented by any of the law firms,” including the pro bono offer from Khalid Almari's law firm. Celina had also sought direct communication with Vikrant, but he declined that request as well. The court instructed authorities to continue staying in touch with him and provide any assistance available under the law.
Vikrant's wife requests no details to be made public
Vikrant’s wife also requested that the case details not be made public. The court noted that state authorities are consulting with Vikrant and continuing their efforts. Concluding the matter, the court stated, “In view of the facts and developments, there is no reason to keep this petition pending, disposed of.”
About Vikrant's detention
Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, a retired Indian Army officer and the brother of actor Celina Jaitly, has been detained in the United Arab Emirates since 6 September 2024, in what Indian media has described as a matter linked to alleged national security concerns, though the exact charges have not been publicly disclosed.
Prior to his detention, Vikrant had been living in the UAE since 2016 and was reportedly employed with the MATITI Group, a consultancy and trading firm. Celina has repeatedly raised concerns about the prolonged period without clear legal representation, consistent updates on his case, or direct communication with him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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