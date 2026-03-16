Delhi High Court rejects petition by Celina Jaitly after brother Vikrant and wife refuse legal support, contact in UAE

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Celina Jaitly seeking help to meet her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, who is currently in detention in the United Arab Emirates. The court said the petition could not continue after learning that Vikrant Jaitly did not want to communicate with his sister and preferred to handle legal matters only after consulting his wife, Charul Jaitly. The Delhi High Court dismissed Celina Jaitly's petition seeking assistance for her brother, Vikrant, who was detained in the UAE.

Vikrant Jaitly declines legal assistance proposed by sister Celina According to a Bar and Bench report, the case was heard on March 16 by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who noted that Vikrant had already been granted consular access but had declined legal assistance. Authorities also informed the court that a law firm had offered to represent him free of charge, but Vikrant refused the offer.

During the proceedings, Celina had requested assistance in covering her brother's legal expenses. The court reported that Vikrant “unequivocally stated that he is not willing to be represented by any of the law firms,” including the pro bono offer from Khalid Almari's law firm. Celina had also sought direct communication with Vikrant, but he declined that request as well. The court instructed authorities to continue staying in touch with him and provide any assistance available under the law.

Vikrant's wife requests no details to be made public Vikrant’s wife also requested that the case details not be made public. The court noted that state authorities are consulting with Vikrant and continuing their efforts. Concluding the matter, the court stated, “In view of the facts and developments, there is no reason to keep this petition pending, disposed of.”

About Vikrant's detention Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, a retired Indian Army officer and the brother of actor Celina Jaitly, has been detained in the United Arab Emirates since 6 September 2024, in what Indian media has described as a matter linked to alleged national security concerns, though the exact charges have not been publicly disclosed.

Prior to his detention, Vikrant had been living in the UAE since 2016 and was reportedly employed with the MATITI Group, a consultancy and trading firm. Celina has repeatedly raised concerns about the prolonged period without clear legal representation, consistent updates on his case, or direct communication with him.