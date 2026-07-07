Celina Jaitly urges women to sign prenuptial agreement amid divorce battle with Peter Haag: ‘Love boils down to assets’

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly is going through a difficult phase in her personal life amid her ongoing divorce battle with her estranged husband, Peter Haag. In a recent interview with India Today, Celina claimed that her estranged husband forced her to transfer her assets, leaving her with nothing. She also urged women to sign prenuptial agreements, especially if they own personal assets.

Celina Jaitly urges women to sign prenups before marriage

Celina Jaitly urges people to get prenups before marriage.

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Celina advised women to safeguard their hard-earned wealth and property, saying, "I would recommend girls, please do a prenup if you have assets of your own. Please do a prenup before marrying. Keep your assets separate always. Because, you know, it all boiled down to assets. All the love, all the care, all the promises of togetherness, the children, the deaths, the births, everything boiled down to an asset at the end of the day. And that is what my biggest heartache is.”

Celina's remarks come amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with Peter Haag. She revealed that she received the divorce papers as a "gift" on her 15th wedding anniversary. As the documents were in German, she asked her twin sons to read them out to her. Celina recalled that the notice contained "weird" allegations against her and stated that the marriage had suffered an "irretrievable breakdown". She further alleged that she was made to transfer properties worth ₹20 crore during a difficult phase of her life and later lost access to her pre-marital assets.

About Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag

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{{^usCountry}} Celina married Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag in 2010. The couple have twin sons, Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and another son, Arthur, born in 2017. They also had another twin son, Shamsher, who passed away due to a heart condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celina married Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag in 2010. The couple have twin sons, Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and another son, Arthur, born in 2017. They also had another twin son, Shamsher, who passed away due to a heart condition. {{/usCountry}}

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In November 2025, Celina filed a case against Peter under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, alleging that she had been subjected to continuous domestic violence. She also alleged that she had been denied access to her children despite the couple having a joint custody arrangement.

Later, in May this year, Mumbai-based law firm Semwal & Co. said that Celina had received legal notices from her estranged husband, Peter Haag, and his father, DI Wolfgang J. Haag, accusing her of making defamatory remarks in interviews and on social media during the ongoing divorce and child custody proceedings. The notices denied allegations of abuse and harassment, objected to public references to the couple's children, sought the removal of the content and a public apology, and warned of possible legal action.

Celina Jaitly's comeback to cinema

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Celina is set to return to Hindi cinema after six years with Sister Nivedita, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The film is based on the life of Sister Nivedita, born Margaret Noble, who became one of Swami Vivekananda's most devoted disciples and is remembered for her work in education and women's empowerment.