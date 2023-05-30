Chamkila teaser: Diljit Dosanjh seen without turban for first time; fans object to his look, Hindi use

The first look of Diljit Dosanjh from his upcoming film, Chamkila is out and left his fans surprised. The singer-actor is seen without his turban in the short teaser which was released by Netflix Tuesday morning. He seems to be wearing a wig but the actor has not confirmed the same. He plays Punjab's highest record-selling artist Amar Singh Chamkila in the Imtiaz Ali film. Parineeti Chopra will be seen as his partner Amarjot Kaur in the movie. Also read: Parineeti Chopra wipes her father's tears during her engagement with Raghav Chadha in more inside pics

Diljit Dosanjh as Chamkila in film teaser.

Netflix shared the teaser with the caption: “Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai (the name which ruled your hearts and minds is all set to come in front of you). Watch the untold story of Punjab’s highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh #Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix!”

Reactions to the language of the film

People from the Punjabi music industry including Prabh Bains and Desi Crew hailed the teaser but many also objected to use of Hindi instead of Punjabi in the film. A comment read: “Punjab ch bani Punjabi artist di movie, Hindi ch ajeeb lg rahi a kaafi. Kantara wangu Hindi dub honi chaidi c. Original language Punjabi chaidi. Baki movie aye te pata lagu (A movie on a Punjabi artist should be made in Punjabi, it's looking weird in Hindi. It should be dubbed in Hindi like Kantara but the original language should be Punjabi. We will find out only when the film releases).” Another commented, “Just hoping they didn't ruin the Chamkila's song by dubbing in Hindi.”

Fans object to Diljit's look

Some of Diljit's fans however, shared their disappointment on seeing the actor without the turban. A fan wrote, “Dil tutt gya paaji pagg bina kithe gall bann ni (this broke my heart, this won't work without the turban).” Another wrote, “This is not good haircut nhi krna chahida si (you shouldn't have done it).” One more said, “Diljit nu dekh kujh adhoora adhoora kio lgg reha (why is looking incomplete)?” Speaking in his defense, a fan also wrote, “ohdi v agla di marji aa cahye oH hair cut karvaye ya na krvaye ohda kaam aa oh (it is his wish that he wants to cut his hair or now, this is his job).”

Set in Punjab, the film stars Diljit and Parineeti as real-life singer couple Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, who were killed, along with two members of their band in 1988 in an assassination which remains unsolved.

Diljit, Parineeti on shoot wrap

The film shoot was completed in March this year. Announcing the same, Parineeti had written on her Instagram Stories, “Imtiaz Sir, Diljit, Team Chamkila…My life remains forever changed…the most heavenly crew and experience. Peace, happiness, meditation, Punjab…Will never, ever forget this.”

Diljit had also shared a note of praise for Parineeti on his Instagram Stories. "AUM @parineetichopra Film ch Kamaal Kam Kita Parineeti ji ne (Parineeti has done a brilliant job in the film). Unbelievable." Reacting to his post, Parineeti had written, “THE BEST BOI, Love you my Chamkila.”

