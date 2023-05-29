Parineeti Chopra wipes her father's tears during her engagement with Raghav Chadha in more inside pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged this month but the inside pictures from the star-studded yet emotional ceremony continue to be shared by family and friends. Now Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra has shared a few family pictures from the day on Instagram. Also read: Parineeti Chopra to have destination wedding like Priyanka and Nick Jonas? Actor spotted in Rajasthan with Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra wiping her father's tears during her engagement.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shivang wrote, "The parents. The family." Parineeti dropped a sarcastic comment as she pulled his leg, saying, “Only problem in these photos is you.” He even responded to her comment, “I understand.”

The pictures show some emotional and happy moments from the engagement ceremony. The first picture shows Parineeti and Shivang wiping tears of their emotional father. The second picture shows Shivang and his and Parineeti's mom Reena Chopra dancing together along with other family members. He shared two pictures of other family members at the function.

This weekend, Shivang had shared another picture of him and his brother Sahaj Chopra posing with to-be brother-in-law Raghav Chadha. He captioned it: “The boys!” along with a heart emoji. Parineeti had responded to the post, saying, “Best boys in the world.”

All about the engagement

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement had several high profile guests in attendance. The actor's cousin Priyanka Chopra had flown down to Delhi to attend the ceremony. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, P Chidambaram and many others had attended the bash. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and singer Mika were also present.

Parineeti's mom on engagement

Post the ceremony, Parineeti's mom had penned a note on Instagram to express her happiness. She wrote, “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them ....#trulyblessed #thankyougod. I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them. @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."

Parineeti looking for wedding venue

Parineeti and Raghav are currently in Rajasthan, scouting for a wedding venue. They will reportedly tie the knot between September and November. As per a Hindustan Times report, Parineeti has shown great interest in Udaipur and will also look for locations in Kishangarh.

