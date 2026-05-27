Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 6: Lakshya, Ananya Panday film continues lacklustre run, crosses 16 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 6: Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama released in theatres on Friday and received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. The film witnessed a slow start at the box office and showed little growth over the weekend. On weekdays, the film has continued to struggle. Amid this, a clip of Ananya performing a Bharatnatyam fusion dance has invited a lot of mixed reactions on social media. (Also read: Bharatanatyam dancers review Ananya Panday's ‘catastrophic’ dance; Chand Mera Dil choreographer thinks actor ‘nailed it’)

Chand Mera Dil box office dips

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 6: Ananya Panday and Lakshya in a still from the film.

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The latest report on Sacnilk states that Chand Mera Dil collected ₹1.56 crore on Wednesday, its lowest single-day haul so far. On its opening day, the film collected ₹3 crore. The film's highest single-day haul was on Sunday, when it made ₹4.25 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹20.00 crore and total India net to ₹16.91 crore so far.

About Chand Mera Dil

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. The film revolves around the two characters who meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. She decides to keep the baby, and the couple gets married. However, their relationship soon begins to face trouble under pressure and frustration. One argument eventually turns violent, which becomes a turning point in the story and forms the central conflict of the film.

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{{^usCountry}} After Ananya faced trolling for her Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil, author and columnist Shobhaa De came to the actor’s defence. She urged trolls not to single out Ananya and instead question the filmmakers and choreographers responsible for the sequence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Ananya faced trolling for her Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil, author and columnist Shobhaa De came to the actor’s defence. She urged trolls not to single out Ananya and instead question the filmmakers and choreographers responsible for the sequence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In an Instagram video, she said, "She's not a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, and if you have to call out anyone, shouldn't it be the choreographer and the director? Why target her?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an Instagram video, she said, "She's not a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, and if you have to call out anyone, shouldn't it be the choreographer and the director? Why target her?" {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She further added, "Not just her, I feel there's an incredible amount of pressure on our young stars and even the older stars, most of whom were not trained classical dancers but were expected to perform classical dances or fusion dances or modern dances - any kind of dance that the director thought was needed for a sequence. They did it, they lip-synced, they danced, they showed expressions. Is all that easy? It's not easy at all. How many Hollywood stars do you know? How many big international stars have to do all of this and look amazing and look fabulous and look in love for the film, for whatever the performance demands?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further added, "Not just her, I feel there's an incredible amount of pressure on our young stars and even the older stars, most of whom were not trained classical dancers but were expected to perform classical dances or fusion dances or modern dances - any kind of dance that the director thought was needed for a sequence. They did it, they lip-synced, they danced, they showed expressions. Is all that easy? It's not easy at all. How many Hollywood stars do you know? How many big international stars have to do all of this and look amazing and look fabulous and look in love for the film, for whatever the performance demands?" {{/usCountry}}

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