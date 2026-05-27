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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 6: Lakshya, Ananya Panday film continues lacklustre run, crosses 16 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 6: The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and directed by Vivek Soni.

May 27, 2026 10:28 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 6: Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama released in theatres on Friday and received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. The film witnessed a slow start at the box office and showed little growth over the weekend. On weekdays, the film has continued to struggle. Amid this, a clip of Ananya performing a Bharatnatyam fusion dance has invited a lot of mixed reactions on social media. (Also read: Bharatanatyam dancers review Ananya Panday's ‘catastrophic’ dance; Chand Mera Dil choreographer thinks actor ‘nailed it’)

Chand Mera Dil box office dips

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 6: Ananya Panday and Lakshya in a still from the film.

The latest report on Sacnilk states that Chand Mera Dil collected 1.56 crore on Wednesday, its lowest single-day haul so far. On its opening day, the film collected 3 crore. The film's highest single-day haul was on Sunday, when it made 4.25 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to 20.00 crore and total India net to 16.91 crore so far.

About Chand Mera Dil

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. The film revolves around the two characters who meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. She decides to keep the baby, and the couple gets married. However, their relationship soon begins to face trouble under pressure and frustration. One argument eventually turns violent, which becomes a turning point in the story and forms the central conflict of the film.

 
lakshya ananya panday dharma productions
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