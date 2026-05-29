Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 8: Ananya Panday, Lakshya film collects only 1 crore as it kicks off week 2

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 8: Vivek Soni’s Ananya Panday and Lakshya-starrer Chand Mera Dil was released in theatres on May 22. After receiving mixed reviews, the film has collected less than ₹20 crore in its first week. As it enters its second week, the film shows a dip.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 8: Ananya Panday and Lakshya in a still from the film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil collected ₹1.04 crore net in India on its second Friday, taking its domestic total to ₹20.49 crore. The film opened to ₹3 crore last Friday and saw a spike in collections over the weekend, bringing in ₹3.75 crore on Saturday and ₹4.25 crore on Sunday.

It showed an expected dip on Monday, collecting ₹2.25 crore, but managed to hold steady through the week. Chand Mera Dil collected ₹2.10 crore on Tuesday and ₹1.90 crore on Wednesday, showing a dip. Collections spike again on Thursday with a ₹2.20 crore haul, bringing its first-week total to ₹19.45 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} For context, Ananya’s last film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, with Kartik Aaryan, had collected ₹30.15 crore net in India in eight days despite lukewarm reviews, while Lakshya’s debut film, Kill, had made only ₹11.90 crore in that time despite favourable reviews. It remains to be seen if collections perk up during the weekend. About Chand Mera Dil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For context, Ananya’s last film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, with Kartik Aaryan, had collected ₹30.15 crore net in India in eight days despite lukewarm reviews, while Lakshya’s debut film, Kill, had made only ₹11.90 crore in that time despite favourable reviews. It remains to be seen if collections perk up during the weekend. About Chand Mera Dil {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni and co-written by Vivek and Tushar Paranjape. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya as two college lovers whose relationship is challenged as they enter adulthood and face new responsibilities, leading them to reconsider their idea of love. The film was postponed several times before its release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni and co-written by Vivek and Tushar Paranjape. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya as two college lovers whose relationship is challenged as they enter adulthood and face new responsibilities, leading them to reconsider their idea of love. The film was postponed several times before its release. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, a clip from the film went viral on social media, showing Ananya’s character, Chandni, performing a Bharatanatyam fusion dance. Her co-star and on-screen mother, Charu Shankar, spoke to HT about Ananya getting trolled over it. “I think everyone is entitled to their opinion, but trolling is never in good taste. Conversations around art are valid. Mockery is not. The sequence being discussed was always conceived as a contemporary, edgy breakout introduction for Chandni’s character. In the film's visual storytelling, this moment announces the arrival of a young woman who is not afraid to break the rules,” said Charu, who played her mom, Nivedita.

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