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Chand Mera Dil box office day 7: Ananya Panday, Lakshya’s film wraps up dull first week, fails to earn even 20 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 7: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic drama opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from the critics.

May 28, 2026 10:07 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 7:Actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil hit theatres on May 22 with no pre-release buzz. The film has now wrapped up its first week on a disappointing note. Despite showing slight growth over the opening weekend, the film could not maintain momentum during the weekdays and remained under the 20 crore mark by the end of day seven.

Chand Mera Dil box office performance

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 7: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's still from the movie.

According to Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil opened with 3 crore on its first day. The film showed some growth over the weekend and collected 3.75 crore on Saturday and 4.25 crore on Sunday. However, the film saw a noticeable drop once the weekdays began.

On Monday, the collections fell to 2.25 crore. The film remained mostly flat on Tuesday with 2.10 crore, before dipping again on Wednesday and earning 1.90 crore. Now, on its first Thursday and day seven, Chand Mera Dil has collected 2.00 crore. With this, the film’s total domestic box office collection now stands at 19.25 crore.

Lakshya’s performance has largely received positive reactions from viewers and critics. Ananya Panday, meanwhile, has received mixed responses for her role. A section of social media users particularly criticised her Bharatanatyam fusion dance sequence from the film, which went viral online shortly after the release. Several Bharatanatyam dancers and social media users trolled the sequence and questioned its choreography and execution.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Overall, Chand Mera Dil’s central conflict, the man's moment of violence towards his partner, is bound to spark conversation. Love has no place for violence. But love is also, at times, about second chances. It’s complicated and messy. Just like the flaws which prevent this film from being an easy recommendation.”

 
lakshya ananya panday
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Chand Mera Dil box office day 7: Ananya Panday, Lakshya’s film wraps up dull first week, fails to earn even 20 crore
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