Cheeni Kum's Swini Khara gets a kiss from fiance in new pics, fans say: 'I thought you we're Aaradhya Bachchan'

Swini Khara, who played the role of Sexy in Cheeni Kum, has shared more photos from her engagement ceremony with her fiance Urvish Desai. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Swini posted the unseen pictures. For the occasion, Swini opted for a pink lehenga while Urvish wore an all-black ensemble. (Also Read | Cheeni Kum child actor Swini Khara gets engaged, shares pictures from lavish ceremony)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first photo, Swini smiled as she got a kiss on her cheek from Urvish. The next picture featured the couple looking at each other at sunset. In one of the photos, Urvish looked fondly at Swini who stood in front of her. The duo looked at each other in another photo.

Swini and Urvish laughed as they both went down on their knees while exchanging rings. The couple smiled at each other as they danced. Taking lines from Taylor Swift's song Fearless, Swini captioned the post, "With you I’d dance. In a storm. In my best dress. Fearless (sparkles emoji)." Reacting to the picture, a fan said, "Suddenly I thought you were Aishwarya (Rai)'s daughter." Another person commented, "Treat for the eyes." Aishwarya Rai's daughter is Aaradhya Bachchan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swini announced her engagement on social media on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Swini shared some adorable pictures from her engagement ceremony which she captioned, "I'd marry you with paper rings #SwiniGotHerVish." In the pictures, the duo danced with each other and exchanged rings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, actor Avika Gor commented, “Congratulations.” “Congrats,” added Navika Kotia. Filmmaker Jyoti Kapur Das sent her love, “Omg wowwwww God bless!” A fan wrote, "My heart is so fullll congratulations." Another person wrote, "Omg wowwwww God bless!" "OMG! Congratulations girl!! Hope your life ahead is full of joy and happiness! Hope your life remains as beautiful as you are!" a comment read.

In R Balki's directorial Cheeni Kum, Swini portrayed the role of Sexy, who was Amitabh Bachchan's friend and neighbour. Apart from Swini and Amitabh, the film also starred Tabu.

She has also worked in several other films such as Parineeta, Siyaasat The Politics, Hari Puttar Paathshaala, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Fans also saw Swini in some popular TV shows including Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Dill Mill Gaye, and CID.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON