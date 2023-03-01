Cheeni Kum child actor Swini Khara gets engaged, shares pictures from lavish ceremony

Remember the little girl, Sexy who played Amitabh Bachchan's neighbour in the film Cheeni Kum? Actor Swini Khara took to Instagram and announced her engagement with pictures from a lavish ceremony. She will be soon tying the knot with her fiance Urvish Desai. Her engagement announcement has left many nostalgic. Also read: 10 years of Cheeni Kum: Child actor Swini Khara has grown up to be a pretty diva

At the engagement ceremony, Swini opted for a pink embellished gown while her groom-to-be wore an all-black sherwani. The first picture features them holding hands and looking at each other with the biggest smiles. In another, Urvish went down on one knee while trying to put the ring on the actor. The two also danced their hearts out at the ceremony, as seen in the pictures.

Sharing all moments from the engagement, Swini quoted Taylor Swift and wrote in the caption, “I’d marry you with paper rings.” Reacting to the post, actor Avika Gor commented, “Congratulations.” “Congrats,” added Navika Kotia. Filmmaker Jyoti Kapur Das sent her love, “Omg wowwwww God bless!”

Swini's engagement also left fans emotional and nostalgic at the same time. One of them commented, “My heart is so full.” “Many many congratulations!!! A fairytale it seems,” added another one. Some also called Swini as Chaitali, in reference to her popular character from Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and said, “Chaitali ki shaadi ho gyi (Chaitali got married),” with teary-eyed emojis.

Swini Khara rose to fame as a child artist. Her best work includes her mischievous role as Chaitali Thakkar in the TV show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. Besides this, she also starred in popular shows like Dill Mill Gayye, and Zindagi Khatti Meethi. She also did an episodic role in CID.

On the film front, Swini appeared in several films. She was a part of films like Parineeta, Siyaasat The Politics, Hari Puttar and Paathshaala. Her well-known role has to be playing a 9-year-old who suffered from cancer in Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu's Cheeni Kum. Swini was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput's M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story where she essayed the role of young Jayanti.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON