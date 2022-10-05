Chhello Show producer Siddharth Roy Kapur reacts to FWICE, IFTDA's comments against India's official Oscars entry

India's official entry for the Oscars 2023 is the Gujarati film, Chhello Show, backed by film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. Following the announcement made by the FFI (Film Federation of India) in September, the Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) and FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) had opposed the film's selection for the forthcoming Oscars. They had alleged that this film was a copy of the 1988 Italian film Cinema Paradiso, which had won an Oscar in the best international feature film category. Now, Siddharth has finally reacted to these allegations. Also read: FWICE says Chhello Show 'isn't even an Indian film'

In a recent interview, he said that we should look at the future since the film Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) was going to represent India at the 95th Academy Awards next year. Siddharth Roy Kapur added the FFI had selected the film, and as such cinema was a subjective medium. He said nothing was black and white, and different people can have different opinion on the same film. Chhello Show will be released in India on October 14.

“I think we should look at the future since we’re representing India now and we’ve been selected by the Film Federation of India (FFI). We’re honoured and privileged to be given the responsibility to represent our country. Film is such a subjective medium, and everyone will have an opinion on it, nothing is black or white. There’s a jury that was put together and they selected us. We will do our best to bring glory to the country, that’s where I’d like to leave it. It is a free country and everyone is entitled to an opinion. We are passionate people and films is a passionate business, so I think it is only right for people have passions when they believe in one movie over another, there’s really nothing wrong in that,” Siddharth told Indian Express.

Siddharth, who is married to actor Vidya Balan, further said that after Chhello Show was filmed, he saw it and fell in love with it. His earlier projects like Barfi and Peepli Live were also chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars in previous years. He said Chhello Show will speak for itself, and shared his plans about promoting the film, and making as many members of the Academy watch the film as possible.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of many films that have been India’s official selection in the last decade. A lot of people talk about lobbying and make it sound like a deep dark secret and a lot of smoke and mirrors, but it really is about getting as many members of the Academy to watch you film as possible. It really boils down to that. Because they’re the ones who’re going to vote for you and they’re the ones who need to watch your film. We’re very proud of the film that we’re representing and we’re happy for our film to speak for itself,” Siddharth said in the same interview.

The first trailer for India's official entry for the 2023 Oscars released in September. Chhello Show is directed by Pan Nalin. It tells the story of a young Gujarati boy, and how he falls in love with cinema.

