Entertainment / Bollywood / Chhorii trailer: Pregnant Nushrratt Bharuccha tries to save her unborn child after she lands in a house of horrors
bollywood

Chhorii trailer: Pregnant Nushrratt Bharuccha tries to save her unborn child after she lands in a house of horrors

Nushratt Bharuccha plays a pregnant woman in Chhorri. The horror movie will release on Amazon Prime Video.
Nushratt Bharuccha in Chhorii trailer.
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 09:12 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming horror film Chhorii. The film is the official Hindi remake of the award-winning and critically acclaimed Marathi film Lapachhapi. 

In the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha plays a pregnant woman who is forced to go into hiding and lands up in a horror house. The trailer reveals that Sakshi (Nushrratt) and her partner are running away from life-challenging circumstances when they land up at a horror house situated in the heart of a sugarcane field.

An old couple resides there too and knows about the haunted house but don't tell Sakshi about it. Eventually, Sakshi begins to explore the property when she sees three mysterious kids who scare her day in and out and crosses paths with a charred ghost who seems to be behind Sakshi's unborn child.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaaneea Bharadwaj.  

Speaking about the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha said in a press release: “Stepping into a new genre and unique genre like horror is a daunting-yet-exciting experience. While the narrative of the film is anchored in horror it also carries a perspective that I hope the audiences will relate to. The trailer is just a sneak peek of a bigger horror that is set to unravel. I hope Prime Video viewers worldwide like and appreciate the work we’ve put into this film, and I can’t wait to see their reactions.” 

Director Vishal Furia added, “Chhorii is a uniquely Indian story waiting to be told to a global audience. With Chhorii our aim is to take this scary story to a wide cross-section of movie-watchers and allow fans of the genre to experience horror like never before. I have thoroughly enjoyed my collaboration with Abundantia Entertainment, Crypt TV and T-Series and am glad to have partnered with a streaming service like Prime Video for this film, as it allows us to reach viewers across the globe.”

The film is set to release on November 26. 

 

nushrratt bharuccha
