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A child actor is India's most popular star right now; here's how he beat Vijay, Aishwarya Rai, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan

An actor seen playing a 14-year-old in a recent film is IMDb's most popular Indian celeb this week, beating several superstars.

May 28, 2026 12:14 pm IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) compiles a list of the most popular Indian celebrities each week, based on how often their profiles are visited by internet users. Naturally, actors whose films are in theatres or on streaming at any given point in time dominate these lists. But this week, as IMDb India dropped the latest top 30, a surprise name was at the top - a child actor who beat superstars like Aishwarya Rai, Vijay, and Mohanlal, despite all of them being in the news of late.

The most popular film star in India right now

Yudhvir Ahlawat, last seen in Kartavya, has topped IMDb's Most Popular Celebrities List this week.

The list of the most popular Indian celebs this week from IMDb lists actor Yudhvir Ahlawat at the top. The young actor is currently earning acclaim for his supporting role in Kartavya, the Netflix film starring Saif Ali Khan. In the film, Yudhvir plays a 14-year-old who is coaxed into carrying out a hit job, and Saif’s cop is tasked with protecting him. Yudhvir’s performance was praised by critics and audiences alike, leading to a renewed interest in him. This led to more visits to his IMDb profile since the film’s release on Netflix on May 15.

According to IMDb, the list features Indian stars trending globally: actors, directors, cinematographers, and writers. It is determined by the page visits an artist’s profile gets in the time period from more than 250 million fans monthly from around the globe.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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