A child actor is India's most popular star right now; here's how he beat Vijay, Aishwarya Rai, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) compiles a list of the most popular Indian celebrities each week, based on how often their profiles are visited by internet users. Naturally, actors whose films are in theatres or on streaming at any given point in time dominate these lists. But this week, as IMDb India dropped the latest top 30, a surprise name was at the top - a child actor who beat superstars like Aishwarya Rai, Vijay, and Mohanlal, despite all of them being in the news of late.

The most popular film star in India right now

Yudhvir Ahlawat, last seen in Kartavya, has topped IMDb's Most Popular Celebrities List this week.

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The list of the most popular Indian celebs this week from IMDb lists actor Yudhvir Ahlawat at the top. The young actor is currently earning acclaim for his supporting role in Kartavya, the Netflix film starring Saif Ali Khan. In the film, Yudhvir plays a 14-year-old who is coaxed into carrying out a hit job, and Saif’s cop is tasked with protecting him. Yudhvir’s performance was praised by critics and audiences alike, leading to a renewed interest in him. This led to more visits to his IMDb profile since the film’s release on Netflix on May 15.

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{{^usCountry}} Hailing from Haryana, Yudhvir began his acting career with Saand Ki Aankh in 2019. He has since appeared in the film Love Hostel and the web series Co-Ed, in addition to Kartavya. The actor had revealed in an interview a few years ago that while he looks young, he isn’t actually a minor. Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hailing from Haryana, Yudhvir began his acting career with Saand Ki Aankh in 2019. He has since appeared in the film Love Hostel and the web series Co-Ed, in addition to Kartavya. The actor had revealed in an interview a few years ago that while he looks young, he isn’t actually a minor. Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yudhvir beat stalwarts like Aishwarya Rai (at number 3 following her Cannes visit), Vijay (at number 4 after taking charge as Tamil Nadu CM), as well as Jr NTR (at number 24) and Shah Rukh Khan (out of the top 30) in the list. The internet was all for it, though. In the comments section of IMDb India’s Instagram post, one person wrote, “@yudhvir__ahlawat truly deserves the no.1 ranking! This boy made it on his own! We should all celebrate with him, for him!” Another praised his performance in the film and added, “Yudhir Ahlawat hands down.....in the same league as Kunal Khemu from Zakhm or Hansraj from Masoom.” How does IMDb prepare the list {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yudhvir beat stalwarts like Aishwarya Rai (at number 3 following her Cannes visit), Vijay (at number 4 after taking charge as Tamil Nadu CM), as well as Jr NTR (at number 24) and Shah Rukh Khan (out of the top 30) in the list. The internet was all for it, though. In the comments section of IMDb India’s Instagram post, one person wrote, “@yudhvir__ahlawat truly deserves the no.1 ranking! This boy made it on his own! We should all celebrate with him, for him!” Another praised his performance in the film and added, “Yudhir Ahlawat hands down.....in the same league as Kunal Khemu from Zakhm or Hansraj from Masoom.” How does IMDb prepare the list {{/usCountry}}

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According to IMDb, the list features Indian stars trending globally: actors, directors, cinematographers, and writers. It is determined by the page visits an artist’s profile gets in the time period from more than 250 million fans monthly from around the globe.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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