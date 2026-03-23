Aditya Dhar leads IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities List post Dhurandhar 2 release, Ranveer Singh ranks 3rd

Dhurandhar The Revenge has not only set the box office on fire but has also earned massive acclaim from viewers and celebrities alike. A testament of the impact of the film can be witnessed in this week's IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list, which has been filled with names from the cast of the film. The top spot is held by not any actor, but by director Aditya Dhar! (Also read: Dhurandhar enters IMDb's top 250 films of all time, joins Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal, Godfather, Inception in elite list) Ranveer Singh with Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar.

Aditya Dhar leads IMDb list The official statement shared by the page adds that this week's IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list is led by the cast and crew of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Director Aditya Dhar is on 1st position followed by the cast securing top ranks with Sara Arjun on 2nd, Ranveer Singh on 3rd , Udaybir Sandhu on 7th, Arjun Rampal on 9th, Saumya Tandon on 10th, Gaurav Gera on 12th, Danish Iqbal on 13th and Rakesh Bedi on 20th Spot. Akshaye Khanna who was in the first film Dhurandhar is in 16th position.

The list also features Anaswara Rajan in 6th spot as her film With Love recently released on OTT. Jatin Goswani, who is a part of the recently released third season of Aspirants, is on the 14th spot.

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on more than 200 million monthly visits to IMDb worldwide. Entertainment fans can see who is trending every week, follow their favorite entertainers, and discover new breakout talent.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller was released in theatres on March 19. Dhurandhar is set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative. The film, also starring Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and others in key roles, has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences and continues to enjoy a successful run at the box office. It has so far collected over ₹450 crore net in India and ₹750 crore worldwide.