Dhurandhar enters IMDb's top 250 films of all time, joins Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal, Godfather, Inception in elite list

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has not just minted good money at the box office, but also earned acclaim from critics and audiences alike. A testament to its universal appeal is the film’s entry in the prestigious IMDb Top 250 list of the greatest films of all time. The list, based on user votes on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) is considered one of the most comprehensive and credible lists of acclaimed films in the world.

Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar.