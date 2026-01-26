Dhurandhar enters IMDb's top 250 films of all time, joins Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal, Godfather, Inception in elite list
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has made it to the IMDb Top 250 films of all-time, an elite list that has featured only select Indian films in the past.
Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has not just minted good money at the box office, but also earned acclaim from critics and audiences alike. A testament to its universal appeal is the film’s entry in the prestigious IMDb Top 250 list of the greatest films of all time. The list, based on user votes on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) is considered one of the most comprehensive and credible lists of acclaimed films in the world.
Dhurandhar enters IMDb Top 250
Dhurandhar has an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10, based on over 1 lakh votes on the platform. According to the IMDb algorithm, this puts the film in the 250th spot of the site’s best films, just below Ajay Devgn’s cult classic Drishyam and four spots below Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur.
Indian films in IMDb Top 250
The IMDb Top 250 does not rely solely on user ratings; it employs a secret formula to avoid rating boosts and review bombing, while also accounting for recency bias and overall popularity. As per this metric, several other Indian films have entered the list over the years, including Maharaja (222), Jai Bhim (221), Dangal (125), Taare Zameen Par (107), 3 Idiots (85), and 12th Fail (69).
The list has been topped by Shawshank Redemption for over a decade, with The Godfather in second place and The Dark Knight rounding out the top 3. Other recent films in the list include Inception (14), Interstellar (18), Parasite (34), Whiplash (40), Dune Part Two (58), and Avengers: Infinity War (60).
All about Dhurandhar
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The film has earned over ₹1300 crore, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film ever. A sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is set to release in theatres in March.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
A journalist with over 13 years of experience, Abhimanyu Mathur watches movies and TV shows, and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them too. Having also covered sports, lifestyle, and civic areas, he specialises in entertainment.Read More
