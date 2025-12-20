From Sinners to Weapons: 10 highest rated horror movies of 2025 on IMDb

2025 was a great year for the horror genre. Movies like Weapons and Sinners became a cultural phenomenon. Even apart from these two, there were several films with gripping narratives and powerful stories that kept the audience hooked. Sinners to Weapons: Top 10 highest-rated horror movies of 2025 on IMDb(YouTube/WarnerBros)

As the year winds down, let us take a look at the 10 most highly rated English horror movies of this year, as per IMDb. The users generate these ratings, so they may not reflect a consensus, but do indicate popularity.

28 Years Later (6.6)

This movie, directed by Danny Boyle, focuses on a group of survivors who live on an island following the outbreak of a deadly virus that has left the world badly damaged. The catalyst for the film’s action is the journey of one of the survivors to the mainland and his discovery of the horrors caused by mutation and worse.

Final Destination: Bloodlines (6.7)

The latest instalment in the Final Destination series features a teenage girl having recurring dreams about the impending death of her family. Realising that these nightmares are a premonition, she sets out to save her family from mortal danger.

Together (6.7)

Dave Franco and Alison Brie star in this movie about a couple who are trying to find a way through difficult times in their relationship when they move to the countryside. However, they encounter a mysterious supernatural force that threatens to destroy them.

The Gorge (6.7)

Two highly-trained operatives are positioned on watch towers situated on the opposite sides of a gorge that is classified and off-limits due to a dangerous and unknown force lurking within it. These two individuals form a bond as they try to fight off the mysterious force within the gorge.

The Long Walk (6.7)

This is a story set in the future where the United States has become a police state. 100 boys are chosen for a contest where the winner will get whatever he wants for the rest of his life. The challenge – Maintain a walking speed of over three miles per hour for longer than the others, without a break. Those who get eliminated have a nasty end waiting for them.

Dust Bunny (7.0)

Written and directed by Bryan Fuller and starring Mads Mikkelsen, this movie is about a girl who thinks a monster hiding under her bed has eaten her family and asks her neighbour for help in killing it.

Bring Her Back (7.1)

A step-brother and sister duo are thrown into the foster care system because the brother is not yet old enough to be her guardian. They are adopted by their foster mother, who seems benevolent, but seems to have another side to her that may not be as pleasant.

Weapons (7.5)

One of the most famous and popular movies of 2025, this was a thrilling story about the mysterious disappearance of all the children, barring one, who study in a particular class of a school. The class teacher thinks the one boy who didn’t disappear may know more, and makes terrifying discoveries.

Frankenstein (7.5)

Director Guillermo del Toro presents the latest take on Mary Shelley’s classic tale of an eccentric genius whose creation gets out of hand with deadly consequences.

Sinners (7.6)

The top-rated horror film of the year, Sinners, is directed by the man behind ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Creed’, Ryan Coogler. It is the story of two brothers who return to their old community to start over, only to discover that an evil force now awaits them.