Chirag Paswan has started ‘avoiding’ Kangana Ranaut at Parliament now; she reveals the reason

Back in June, Miley Na Miley Hum co-stars and now MPs Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan were spotted sharing a warm and candid moment as they crossed paths near the entrance of the Parliament in Delhi. The brief encounter captured the attention of onlookers and sparked interest among fans. Now, in an interview with AajTak, Kangana has reflected on the moment, saying now Chirag changes his path after spotting her from a distance. Also read: Chirag Paswan on viral pic of him and Kangana Ranaut: Was looking forward to meeting her Chirag and Kangana starred in the 2014 film Mile Na Mile Hum. (PTI)

Kangana speaks up

In the interview, Kangana was asked about the viral moment, and she had a humourous response to it.

“Leave Parliament out of it,” Kangana said in Hindi, before breaking into a laugh. The actor is looking forward to the release of her film, Emergency.

She continued, “It is the temple of our Constitution. I represent my constituency there. Chirag ko main bohat pehle sey jaanti hun, wo mera accha dost hai, bechare ney ek do baar hansa diye mujhe lekin aap log to peeche hi pad gaye, ab wo bhi rasta badalkar chala jaata hai. (Chirag and I have known each other for a long time. He is a very good friend of mine. But you guys are after me for the same. Now even Chirag changes his path when he sees me)."

Chirag reacts

Sometime back, while giving a response to the question in a podcast by Smita Prakash, Chirag said, “I was really looking forward to meeting her in Parliament. Because past 2-3 years I was so busy in my life toh connect toot gaya tha."

The host went on to ask if he gave any tips to her regarding speeches. To which Chirag replied, “Hahaha, no no. She doesn’t need any tip”. Chirag and Kangana starred in the 2014 film Mile Na Mile Hum.

About the candid meeting

In June, a new video of the two emerged on social media, as news agency ANI captured a glimpse of the two of them having a candid moment just outside the Parliament. Both of them greeted each other exchanged a ‘low five’.

In the video, Kangana was seen in a yellow cotton sari, as she made her way up the stairs, along with Chirag beside her. She greeted Chirag, who opted for a white kurta and blue jeans, with a smile and they were seen giggling for a few seconds. Kangana is a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party while Chirag is Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief.

In June, Kangana and Chirag had also met at NDA's Parliamentary meet in New Delhi. They shook hands and shared some laughs together. Earlier, Chirag said he was eager to meet Kangana again. “I am looking forward to meet her. We shared a good relationship, worked in a film. We will be meeting in Parliament. I think she is a strong lady; she voices herself very articulately and I am looking forward listening to her in Parliament,” he told PTI.