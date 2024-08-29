AAP Punjab farmers wing holds protest, demands Kangana’s termination from Lok Sabha

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) kisan wing on Wednesday staged a protest at the BJP office here demanding termination of the Lok Sabha membership of Kangana Ranaut, the actor-turned politician, for her anti-farmers remarks. Kangana Ranaut, the BJP’s MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. (HT File)

The protesters also demanded that the BJP should expel her immediately from the party and an FIR be lodged against her for defaming the farmers.

AAP MLA and state kisan wing president Jagtar Singh Dayalpura and faction in-charge Shaminder Singh Khinda led the protest and claimed that the statement made by BJP’s MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, is the ideology of the BJP.

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg hit out at Kangana and said that she holds an important responsibility as an MP and that she should not make such derogatory statements targeting a group of people.

“This is not the first time that a BJP leader has made an anti-farmer remark. During the farmers’ protests, BJP leaders had also issued statements against the farmers in Punjab,” Garg added.

The BJP central leadership had reprimanded Kangana for the remark.

Dayalpura said that instead of reprimanding Kangana, the BJP should have expelled her. “The party should have also filed an FIR against her for defaming the farmers,” he demanded.

Punjab CM takes a dig at Kangana

Taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the BJP MP from Mandi was destroying the atmosphere of the country by her venomous statements and asked the BJP to control her.

Mann added that rather than concentrating on the welfare of people of her constituency, Ranaut is repeatedly hurting the sentiments of Punjab through her baseless statements.