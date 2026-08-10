CINTAA hits back at ‘false’ dissolution claims: ‘A 68-year-old institution can't be undermined by misinformation’

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), one of the Indian entertainment industry’s oldest representative bodies for actors, has strongly rejected claims that its Executive Committee has been dissolved, terming such assertions incorrect, misconceived and unsupported by the Association’s Constitution.

'EC shall dissolve only when more than 50 per cent members resign'

Poonam Dhillon is the President of CINTAA.

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According to CINTAA, its Constitution provides that the Executive Committee can stand dissolved only when more than 50 per cent of its elected members resign. The Association maintains that no such situation has arisen and that its Executive Committee therefore remains valid, operational and fully functional.

CINTAA further stated that vacancies arising in the Executive Committee have been filled in accordance with its constitutional framework by inducting eligible members who were next in line on the basis of the voting count.

Adv. Suvigya Vidyarthi, Legal Counsel representing CINTAA, said, “The version which has been circulating that the EC of CINTAA is dissolved is totally wrong, misconceived and lacks any judicial sanctity. As per the Constitution of CINTAA, the EC shall dissolve only when more than 50 per cent of the elected members of the EC resign, which is not the case at hand. FWICE has now jumped into the fray and, in CINTAA’s considered view, has sought to assume powers that are neither known to nor recognised under CINTAA’s constitutional framework. Acting, as we understand it, at the behest of certain disgruntled individuals, it has issued directions which CINTAA considers wholly untenable and contrary to the Constitution of the Association. Such attempts cannot determine or override the internal governance of an autonomous trade union functioning under its own Constitution."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “The Executive Committee of CINTAA remains very much in existence and continues to function for the welfare of artistes and for the protection and strengthening of the rights of vulnerable actors. CINTAA will take all appropriate steps available to it to safeguard the autonomy of the Association, uphold its Constitution and protect the larger interests of its members." 'The organisation remains operational' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “The Executive Committee of CINTAA remains very much in existence and continues to function for the welfare of artistes and for the protection and strengthening of the rights of vulnerable actors. CINTAA will take all appropriate steps available to it to safeguard the autonomy of the Association, uphold its Constitution and protect the larger interests of its members." 'The organisation remains operational' {{/usCountry}}

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CINTAA maintained that disagreements, resignations or changes within an organisation cannot, by themselves, be used to erase either its constitutional structure or its institutional legitimacy. In a strongly worded public notice, CINTAA stated, “All concerned are hereby informed that some confusion is being sought to be created by some disgruntled members of CINTAA for oblique motives. Our Union is fully operational and functional through its EC. Take note. The Executive Committee, CINTAA."

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The organisation has reiterated that its doors remain open to its members and that its work continues uninterrupted. CINTAA further emphasised that the organisation remains operational and that its Executive Committee remains in place. It maintained that its 68-year mandate to stand up for actors continues, regardless of the ongoing disagreements or developments surrounding its internal functioning.

'Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure misusing their positions'

CINTAA's latest statement comes amid the ongoing dispute over its Executive Committee and the claims surrounding its status. It was reported that 8 elected members of the Executive Committee have resigned from their respective offices.In a joint resignation letter, they alleged that the functioning of the association had increasingly become concentrated around CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon and Senior Vice President Padmini Kolhapure, along with a section of other Executive Committee members.