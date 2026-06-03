Actor-comedian-General secretary of CINTAA Upasana Singh has welcomed FWICE’s decision to withdraw its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, saying the development will help bring an end to weeks of speculation and allow the industry to move forward. CINTAA General Secretary Upasana Singh reacts to FWICE withdrawing Non-Cooperative against Ranveer Singh

“The matter has ended today. So many things were being said in the media and on social media. Sometimes people were calling it a ban, sometimes something else. The entire social media was full of discussions around Ranveer Singh. But now all that has ended,” says Singh.

According to her, the focus should now be on dialogue and finding common ground. “It has been decided that producers, directors, CINTAA representatives and all associations will sit together and resolve issues through discussions. The only solution is conversation and mutual understanding. You agree a little, I agree a little—that is how matters are resolved,” she says.

Singh reveals that although Ranveer never formally approached CINTAA regarding the issue, she felt it was important to intervene. “Ranveer did not submit any application to CINTAA. But he is our actor and it is our responsibility to try and resolve any issue concerning our actors. From the very first day, I was speaking to people in the federation and telling them that a solution had to be found,” she says.

She admits she was relieved when she learned that FWICE had decided to withdraw the directive. “I was very happy when I heard the decision. The moment I was told that things had been sorted out, I felt as if a problem within my own family had been resolved. We are all one family—the actors, workers and technicians of the film industry,” she says.

Asked whether Ranveer would continue pursuing legal action, Singh says she believes the actor would also prefer to move on from the controversy. “I don’t know what is in his mind, so I cannot speak for him. But from what I know, I think he would also want things to end. Everything can be sorted out with love and understanding,” she says.

Singh also used the opportunity to highlight the often-overlooked struggles of technicians and workers in the entertainment industry. “People see actors on screen and appreciate them, but very few know about the cameramen, makeup artists, lightmen and spot boys who work behind the scenes. They work very long hours and face many challenges. That is why CINTAA and the federation are trying to ensure that labour laws are properly implemented and that the film sector gets industry status so that workers get better protection,” she says.