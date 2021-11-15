CISF official compliments Kartik Aaryan's Lamborghini at Mumbai airport; watch his reaction

Kartik Aaryan appeared to have received a compliment for his car, a black Lamborghini, from a CISF official at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. A video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, revealed that the Dhamaka actor reached the airport in his own car.

In the video, Kartik Aaryan stepped out of his luxury car and greeted the paparazzi. The actor picked up his bags and walked to the gate when the cameramen hyped him. A man was heard praising Kartik's sunglasses.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star replied, “Shades bhi ache, meri pant bhi sexy (My shades are good and my pants are sexy)” referring to Govinda's popular song. However, he turned serious when he met the CISF officials at the gate. He folded his hands and spoke to them for a few seconds.

Although their conversation wasn't audible, the officer did lean in and told Kartik something which led to Kartik turning towards his car and pointing at it. “Oh the car? Thank you,” he said before he thanked everyone and entered the airport.

His gesture won fans over. “How sweetly he stands there talking to the Airport security!” one fan noted in the comments section of the video. “The way he is responding to everyone (heart emoji),” commented another. “Very sweet-natured boy,” a third fan said.

Kartik was headed to New Delhi for the promotions of his upcoming Netflix film Dhamaka. The actor took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday evening to reveal how he walked into a real newsroom and promoted his film. In Dhamaka, Kartik plays the role of a news anchor reporting about the blasts on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai.

As part of the promotions, Kartik also appeared on Bigg Boss 15 and after the shoot, he was spotted eating Chinese outside a food van in Mumbai. Pictures of him standing outside the joint with the food placed on the car's bonnet went viral.

