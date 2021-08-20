CISF official stops Salman Khan outside the Mumbai airport, officer's unfazed attitude wins internet. Watch

Salman Khan was stopped at the Mumbai airport to perform his security check by a CISF officer. The actor was reportedly headed to Russia, to film his upcoming film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the actor was welcomed with a sea of photographers and fans at the airport.

While Salman Khan managed to dodge the crowd and made his way to the entrance of the airport, a CISF officer stationed at the door stopped him and asked him to complete his security check before he could enter the airport.

The security personnel also controlled the crowd that was erupting behind Salman at the airport. The gesture has caught internet users' attention, with many hailing the officer for doing his job.

"I am not a fan of Salman but mujhe sabse aacha tab laga jab CISF Sub Inspector ne roka Salman ko (applause emoji)... (I appreciate the CISF Sub Inspector stopping Salman) Salute him for doing his duty," a fan said. "Salute CISF Officer..." another fan followed. "Love the way out CISF personal stopped this bulla to get inside without verification.. love our jawans.." a comment read.

A few were also impressed with the officer's good looks. "CISF inspector is damn good looking.. Equal to star," one of the many comments read.

Also read: Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani sent a card explaining why some Bollywood friends couldn't be invited to wedding, see pic

Tiger 3 not only reunites Salman and Katrina but it also features Emraan Hashmi as the villain. The actor has been sharing videos of his bulked up look for the film on Instagram.

The film is the third Tiger film in the franchise. Salman and Katrina starred in Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan and released in 2012. They returned with a sequel titled Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, which was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger 3 is directed by Manish Sharma.