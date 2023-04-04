Citadel premiere: Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Nora Fatehi and others attend with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are all set for the release of their upcoming Prime Video show Citadel. After a round of promotions, the actors are holding a special premiere of their spy thriller series. From Rekha to Varun Dhawan to Nora Fatehi to Anubhav Sinha, Neha Dhupia and more, several celebrities from the industry have arrived for the screening. Also read: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in thigh-high slit dress as she promotes Citadel with Richard Madden

Varun Dhawan, Rekha. Nora Fatehi and Priyanka Chopra at Citadel premiere in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Varun Dhawan arrived in a funky outfit, which included baggy pants, a black t-shirt and an oversized statement jacket in blue colour. Veteran actor Rekha looked gorgeous as always in a brown saree. Not only she happily posed for the paparazzi but also greeted them with folded hands. For a few more pictures, she was joined by Varun and others upon reaching the venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the screening were also filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Anubhav Sinha. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, Anusha Dandekar, Gurfateh Pirzada, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Ali Fazal, Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait, Nora Fatehi, Anushka Sen, Ayesha Sharma, Neha Sharma, Sophie Choudry, Nikhil Dwivedi, Prajakta Koli, Sanya Malhotra, Shweta Tripathi and Anubhav Singh Bassi were also among the attendees.

Varun Dhawan, Rekha. Nora Fatehi and Priyanka Chopra at Citadel premiere in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reportedly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also scheduled to join the team. She and Varun are a part of the Indian version of Citadel. Priyanka and Richard Madden's web series will release on April 28.

Varun Dhawan, Rekha. Nora Fatehi and Priyanka Chopra at Citadel premiere in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, for the premiere night Priyanka stunned everyone in a printed teal dress and became the highlight of the event. Her dress came with a voluminous trail and a bold thigh-high slit. Complementing her, co-star Richard looked dapper in an all-black suit. The actors held a press conference on Monday as they kickstarted the promotions in India.

Citadel is based on the story of two elite spies Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra), who had their memories erased after they narrowly escaped with their lives following the fall of an independent global spy agency called Citadel. It is backed by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO banner with David Weil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON