Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in thigh-high slit dress as she promotes Citadel with Richard Madden; see pics

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are out and about in Mumbai for the promotions of the upcoming Prime Video series Citadel. On Tuesday, Priyanka made an appearance in a stunning dress. Her co-star Richard opted for an all-black suit for the day. Also read: Richard Madden says he ‘would be honoured’ to do a Bollywood film Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at the promotions of Citadel in Mumbai.

For the second day of the promotion, Priyanka slipped into a printed teal dress which came with a voluminous trail and a bold thigh-high slit. She finished off her look with black heels, a bracelet and her signature makeup look. Complementing her, Richard Madden looked relaxed in his suited avatar.

The official Instagram handle of Prime Video shared Priyanka and Richard's pictures online and wrote, “@priyankachopra and @maddenrichard are ready to take on the spyverse, in style.” Reacting to it, a fan commented, “Priyanka looks stunning.” “These two are raising the heat in Mumbai,” added another one. Someone else also said, “Jésus-Christ How beautiful she's.”

Citadel is an action-spy thriller show is produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO banner with David Weil as showrunner. Going by trailer, the series follows elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, who had their memories wiped after they narrowly escaped with their lives at the fall of an independent global spy agency called Citadel. While Richard plays Mason, Priyanka appears as Nadia.

Talking about the show, Richard earlier said, “I loved working with Priyanka every day because she keeps me present. We both prepare properly before we engage in something. I can overthink things and Priyanka was always great at ringing me right back into the room and being so present and allowing us to really play together. That's kind of in many ways like the characters in the show. We balance each other out beautifully and bring out the best in each other and couldn't ask for a better dancing partner.”

"Because our script is extremely... It has many layers and there's a lot going on... We protect each other and we have each other's backs... We were not trying to trip each other up. We were not trying to point something bad out. We were truly there to support each other because we knew that the show is about the two of us together and the better we dance together, the better the show will work," Priyanka added. Citadel will release on April 28.

