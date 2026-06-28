Cocktail 2 box office collection day 10: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika film stays steady amid new releases, crosses 82 crore

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 10: Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, opened to mixed reviews but enjoyed a strong start at the box office. While collections dipped after an impressive opening weekend, the romantic drama has already crossed the lifetime domestic earnings of the 2012 original, Cocktail, led by Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Now, at day 10, let's look at how much the film has collection at the box office so far.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 10: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in a still from the film.

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Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 continues to hold its ground at the box office despite facing tough competition from the newly released Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle. The romantic drama has managed to maintain a steady run through its second weekend and is now inching closer to another major milestone in India.

On its 10th day in theatres, which is also its second Sunday, Cocktail 2 is running across 3,791 shows nationwide. According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹4.20 crore net for the day. The film's total India net collection now stands at ₹82.95 crore, while its India gross collection has reached ₹98.76 crore.

The film's second-weekend run has come with a major challenge in the form of Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3). The big-budget comedy has occupied a significant share of theatres across the country after opening with 10,892 shows on its first Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} Within just three days, Welcome 3 has collected ₹61.49 crore net in India, resulting in fewer shows for Cocktail 2. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has seen its show count come down to 3,791 from its opening-week peak of 10,835 shows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Within just three days, Welcome 3 has collected ₹61.49 crore net in India, resulting in fewer shows for Cocktail 2. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has seen its show count come down to 3,791 from its opening-week peak of 10,835 shows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cocktail 2 has also turned into one of the strongest performers for its lead stars in recent years. The film has comfortably gone past the lifetime collections of Shahid Kapoor's Deva ₹34.37 crore and O'Romeo ₹72.99 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cocktail 2 has also turned into one of the strongest performers for its lead stars in recent years. The film has comfortably gone past the lifetime collections of Shahid Kapoor's Deva ₹34.37 crore and O'Romeo ₹72.99 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is also performing better than Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's previous hit together, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). The film collected ₹83.75 crore in its lifetime in theatres. Week 1 vs Week 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is also performing better than Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's previous hit together, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). The film collected ₹83.75 crore in its lifetime in theatres. Week 1 vs Week 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Cocktail 2 earned ₹70.50 crore net in its first seven days, driven by a phenomenal opening weekend that saw collections climb from ₹13.50 crore on opeing day to ₹16.25 crore on first Saturday and peak at ₹17.75 crore on first Sunday.

However, the Monday drop was steep, a 62% decline from Sunday's net, bringing in just ₹6.75 crore. The weekday trend continued to slide, with collections tapering to ₹4.25 crore by first Thursday. The second weekend has seen further erosion, with ₹4.00 crore on day 8, and ₹4.25 crore on day 9.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania and written by the duo of Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit. The film is backed by producers Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg under their respective banners, Maddock Films and Luv Films. This time around, the romantic drama features a fresh lead trio of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The 2012 movie was led by Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

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