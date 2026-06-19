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Cocktail 2 movie review live: Kriti Sanon shines, but Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika's sequel fails to impress viewers

By Abhimanyu Mathur
Jun 19, 2026 03:17:59 pm IST

Cocktail 2 movie review live: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna star in this love triangle directed by Homi Adajania.

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Cocktail 2 movie review live: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika star in the sequel.

Cocktail 2 movie review release live updates: The spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail arrived in theatres on June 19 with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna leading the star cast. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 19 Jun 2026 03:17:59 pm

    Cocktail 2 movie review live: Is the film a lesbian love story?

    There were rumours that Cocktail 2 has a same-sex relationship. Recently, Kriti and Rashmika interacted with fans and the media at a promotional event, where Rashmika burst into a fit of laughter when someone in the audience asked her if the film has a ‘lesbian love story’. Clarifying about the film’s tone, Kriti added, “We are three straight people, guys. It’s only an emotional threesome, not physical.”

  • Fri, 19 Jun 2026 03:03:29 pm

    Cocktail 2 movie review live: Review calls it enjoyable

  • Fri, 19 Jun 2026 03:01:31 pm

    Cocktail 2 movie review live: Film scores big in advance bookings

    Cocktail 2 sold 1.6 lakh tickets in advance bookings, grossing over 5.5 crore in India for day 1, a handsome figure for a romantic drama with no superstar.

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