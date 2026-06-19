Cocktail 2 Twitter review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film called ‘0% soul, 100% gloss’, dubbed ‘a nightmare’

Cocktail 2 Twitter review: Ever since the trailer of Cocktail 2 was unveiled, fans had been busy decoding its plot twists and love-triangle dynamics. Now, with the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer finally arriving in theatres, the mystery is out. While some viewers praised the film's emotional moments and scenic visuals, many others called it a messy affair.

Initial reactions pour in

Cocktail 2 was released on June 19.

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The film was released on June 19, and reactions began pouring in from social media users who caught the early shows, with many sharing their first impressions online.

Going by the early reactions, Cocktail 2 appears to have received a mixed response from audiences. While some viewers felt the film fails to live up to the expectations set by the original Cocktail, criticising its uneven storytelling and lack of impact, others found redeeming qualities in its stunning Sicilian backdrop and emotional moments.

Viewers call sequel ‘forced’

One post read, “#Cocktail2 First Half: Too Basic and appears stretched pre-interval. But, is also enjoyable due to the music and visually appealing locations. The best thing is that Shahid Kapoor is really enjoying this one and I can sense it. All eyes on the second half now. And that Kriti entry!”

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{{^usCountry}} “Watched #Cocktail2. A forced sequel boring script & lots of overacting. #KritiSanon is the ONLY saving grace of the film you can watch it for her. Another flop for Shahid kapoor. How he is surviving in the industry for more than 2 decades is BEYOND SCIENCE,” another social media user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Watched #Cocktail2. A forced sequel boring script & lots of overacting. #KritiSanon is the ONLY saving grace of the film you can watch it for her. Another flop for Shahid kapoor. How he is surviving in the industry for more than 2 decades is BEYOND SCIENCE,” another social media user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “#Cocktail2 is an absolute nightmare and the perfect example of a soulless sequel. I started watching this hoping for a vibrant, modern relationship drama, but it proved to be a thoroughly painful, hollow, and utterly frustrating experience,” wrote another social media user. Another social media post read, “They literally picked up the loyalty test sub-plot from #TJMM and made it into an entire film with unnecessary fillers and stretched scenes. The second half tests your patience.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “#Cocktail2 is an absolute nightmare and the perfect example of a soulless sequel. I started watching this hoping for a vibrant, modern relationship drama, but it proved to be a thoroughly painful, hollow, and utterly frustrating experience,” wrote another social media user. Another social media post read, “They literally picked up the loyalty test sub-plot from #TJMM and made it into an entire film with unnecessary fillers and stretched scenes. The second half tests your patience.” {{/usCountry}}

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Praise for Kriti Sanon

There were some positive reviews as well, praising parts of the comedy and Kriti Sanon. “#KritiSanon arrives with a BANG and literally puts life into #Cocktail2. #ShahidKapoor seems to be overacting, not really as himself, but the director had made him to do so #RashmikaMandanna continues F**K-up with her accent after #Goodbye #Chhaava #Thamma - this time Gender issue too… A TP film with acting issues, but not harmless anyway,” one wrote.

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Another social media user wrote, “Not as iconic as Cocktail 1, but Cocktail 2 is still a fun and entertaining watch. A decent mix of romance, drama, and good vibes that keeps you engaged throughout”, with one mentioning, “In my opinion, Cocktail2 was a one time watch. An okayish typical bollywood Rom-com. Shahid and Kriti looks almost same in every movie so nothing new from them but what happened to Rashmika? What made you sign this side character in the peak phase of your career?”

100% gloss, 0% soul

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Describing the film as “100% Gloss, 0% Soul”, one social media user wrote, “Why make a sequel and spend ₹150 crore on it when you don't have a story to tell? One genuinely wonders what era Maddock Films was living in while approving this script. Did they really think lavish sets, foreign locations, designer costumes, and a bunch of songs could compensate for the complete absence of a compelling narrative? The core premise itself feels absurd. Which girl sends her would-be husband on a two-day trip with another woman just to test his loyalty? The film expects you to accept this setup and invest emotionally in everything that follows.”

One social media user called watching Cocktail 2 “a bad experience”, saying, “The first half is average, but the second half falls apart with a dull, boring screenplay that struggles to keep you engaged, and the twists feel dull…. The music is another major disappointment. Compared to Cocktail (2012), the soundtrack feels forgettable and lacks impact.”

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#Cocktail2



They literally picked up the loyalty test sub-plot from #TJMM and made it into an entire film with unnecessary fillers and stretched scenes. The second half tests your patience.



Full Review in a While. — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) June 19, 2026

‘Refreshing and heartfelt’

A section of social media users found enough reasons to recommend the film, praising certain aspects that made it a worthwhile watch despite its flaws.

“#Cocktail2 is REFRESHING and HEARTFELT. #ShahidKapoor delivers a emotionally layered performance, while #KritiSanon is the heart and the soul of this film. She smashes the ball out of the park with her acting, emotional depth, glamour, and the solid performance. #RashmikaMandanna - I felt that she deserved a bit of a more screentime, though leaving a few sequence, she is effective most of the time,” one wrote.

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Another added, “The kind of Bollywood film that reminds you why you fell in love with movies in the first place What a ride. WHAT A FILM.”

About the film

Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie features a fresh lead cast of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. While it brings a new storyline, the film serves as a spiritual follow-up to the hit 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail, which originally starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to Cocktail 2. Ever since the trailer of Cocktail 2 was released, fans have been debating whether the film is a lesbian love story. However, director Homi Adajania and the cast dismissed all such speculation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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