Code Name Tiranga: Parineeti Chopra's next is a nationalist actioner with Harrdy Sandhu. See posters

bollywood
Published on Sep 19, 2022 03:06 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's upcoming film Code Name Tiranga is slated to release on October 14, 2022. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Parineeti Chopra on her Instagram account announced the theatrical release date of her upcoming film with Harrdy Sandhu. It is set to release on October 14, 2022. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Parineeti will play the role of a raw agent. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. In one of the film's poster shared by her, she can be seen holding gun close to her face while her eyes are closed. In another picture, she is standing while facing her co-actor, Harrdy and posing for the camera. (Also read: Parineeti shoots at minus 12 degrees, says water needed for the shot froze)

She captioned her post, “NATION. LOVE. SACRIFICE”(tricolour flag). She used the hashtag #CodeNameTiranga. She further added, “Excited to be collaborating my fav punjabi boii @harrdysandhu on this one!”

She tagged the other actors of the film too. One of her fans wrote, “A good news to start off the day! Congratulations & best of luck for this one.” Another fan wrote, “Damn, excited.” Other fan in excitement wrote, “I am booking tickets for it.” Many of her fans extended wishes for her upcoming release and posted heart emojis on the post.

Code Name Tiranga is upcoming directorial by Ribhu Dasgupta. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment. It is an action thriller movie which stars Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu in lead roles. It is about a spy who is on fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.

Recently, Parineeti shared a video where she was shooting at minus 12 degrees Celsius on her Instagram. She captioned, "Parineeti wrote, "-12°. My coldest shoot ever. The best part was my hero also had to wear a thin costume and feel cold with me. Justice for my #ThandEquality campaign..#MakeHerosAlsoFeelCold #CanHerosWearSarees? @harrdysandhu."

Parineeti will be next seen in Uunchai, which also stars Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, and Boman Irani.

