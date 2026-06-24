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‘Comedy is more challenging in age of memes and reels,’ feels Akshay Kumar, praises stand-up comics

Akshay Kumar has opened up about how doing comedy is getting tougher in an age where audiences do not only look at films for entertainment

Jun 24, 2026 10:26 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Actor Akshay Kumar may be known for his impeccable comic timing, but the Bollywood star says comedy has become more difficult in the digital age, where memes and Instagram Reels are entertaining people on a daily basis. The actor also appreciated stand-up comedians for how they make people laugh.

‘Comedy has become more challenging’

Akshay Kumar attends the promotion of his action-comedy film Welcome to the Jungle in Mumbai on June 23. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

Akshay, who is gearing up for the release of his comedy, Welcome to the Jungle, opened up about how tough comedy is in today's times. “It has become much more challenging. Today, there are reels, memes and comedy content everywhere. But comedy is like a huge river; it never dries up. There are so many forms of comedy, there's physical comedy, situational comedy, slapstick comedy, dark humour,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

The actor also opened up about how different avenues of comedy have opened up in the last few years in India, including stand-up. “There are countless ways of making people laugh. If you open Instagram, you'll find endless memes and funny videos. People consume comedy every day. There are so many comedy shows and talented stand-up comedians creating fresh material. But making people laugh remains one of the most difficult things to do. People often underestimate comedy. I have tremendous respect for stand-up comedians. Standing alone in front of an audience and making people laugh is incredibly difficult,” Akshay added.

Akshay Kumar in Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Star Studio18, Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.

 
memes comedy akshay kumar
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