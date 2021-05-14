Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Covid-19 relief: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli raise over 11 crore, thank fans
bollywood

Covid-19 relief: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli raise over 11 crore, thank fans

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to their Instagram pages to thank fans for supporting their Covid-19 relief fundraising effort. They added that they had surpassed their target of ₹11 crores.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 05:32 PM IST
On May 7, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they had started a fundraiser for Covid-19 relief work.(Screengrab/Twitter)

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have raised over 11 crore via their fundraising campaign to support Covid-19 relief work in India.

The couple, on May 7, announced they have partnered with fundraising platform Ketto for the initiative #InThisTogether, to raise money to help the country in the fight against the second wave of the pandemic. The couple made a donation of 2 crore for the seven-day-long fundraising campaign.

The couple took to Instagram on Friday to thank their fans for their support and revealed the total funds raised stands at 11,39,11,820. The amount will be donated to Act Grants, which will work towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and tele-medicine facilities all through the pandemic.

Anushka said she is amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity shown by people."We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives. Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn’t be possible without you. Jai Hind,” she wrote.

Expressing gratitude, Virat said he is overwhelmed with the massive support the initiative has received.

“Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you. To everyone who has donated, shared, and helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you. We are in this together, and we will overcome this together,” he wrote.

Also read: Neetu Kapoor opens up about not living with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: 'I like my privacy'

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, 3,43,144 people tested positive for coronavirus in a day, taking India's Covid-19 tally of cases to 2,40,46,809, while the death toll rose to 2,62,317 with 4,000 daily fatalities.

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have raised over 11 crore via their fundraising campaign to support Covid-19 relief work in India.

The couple, on May 7, announced they have partnered with fundraising platform Ketto for the initiative #InThisTogether, to raise money to help the country in the fight against the second wave of the pandemic. The couple made a donation of 2 crore for the seven-day-long fundraising campaign.

The couple took to Instagram on Friday to thank their fans for their support and revealed the total funds raised stands at 11,39,11,820. The amount will be donated to Act Grants, which will work towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and tele-medicine facilities all through the pandemic.

Anushka said she is amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity shown by people."We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives. Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn’t be possible without you. Jai Hind,” she wrote.

Expressing gratitude, Virat said he is overwhelmed with the massive support the initiative has received.

“Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you. To everyone who has donated, shared, and helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you. We are in this together, and we will overcome this together,” he wrote.

Also read: Neetu Kapoor opens up about not living with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: 'I like my privacy'

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, 3,43,144 people tested positive for coronavirus in a day, taking India's Covid-19 tally of cases to 2,40,46,809, while the death toll rose to 2,62,317 with 4,000 daily fatalities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka sharma virat kohli covid 19 news

Related Stories

bollywood

People are dying on the streets: Raghav Juyal appeals for help for collapsing Uttarakhand

UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 05:21 PM IST
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor revisits her and Rishi Kapoor's iconic song Parda Hai Parda on Eid, Anil Kapoor is all praise

PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 05:14 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch

Woman claims $26 million California lottery ticket got destroyed during laundry

Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead

Chicago cat jumps from 5-story building to escape fire, walks off
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP