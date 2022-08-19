Cuttputlli teaser: Akshay Kumar hunts serial killers in surprise new film, fans ask 'does this man ever take a break?'

Akshay Kumar has shared the teaser for a surprise new movie, Cuttputlli. The film will be a direct-to-OTT release and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2. (Also read: Raksha Bandhan box office week 1 collection: Akshay Kumar film collects ₹ 37.5 crore, has tough road ahead)

The teaser is a collection of Akshay's still from the movie, a crime thriller about the hunt for a serial killer. Akshay plays a cop who is on a mission with his men to nab the culprit and adopts a different strategy to accomplish it.

The film's trailer will be out on Saturday. Sharing the teaser, he wrote on Twitter, “Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS, 2nd September. Trailer out tomorrow.” The film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and is only the latest film to feature Akshay as a cop. He has previously played a policeman in Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Sooryavanshi among others. Rakul Preet Singh might also be a part of the movie, going by the tags used in Akshay's tweet.

Fans of the actor are surprised that he managed to make another movie while no one knew anything about it. “Does this man ever take a break,” asked one, considering Akshay's films Prithviraj, Bachchan Paandey, Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan have all released in recent months. “Saal me 4 film se ab har mahine 1 film (not four movies per year, he's releasing a film every month)," commented another.

Akshay will be soon seen in 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022.

He will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Apart from Akshay and Radhika, Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil original. Director Sudha Kongara is also returning to helm this film. The shooting began in April. No release date has been announced so far.

