Cyrus Sahukar: I crave the opportunity to prep for my characters

Actor-anchor Cyrus Sahukar wishes to get more quality work and continue to evolve as an artiste.

“I consider myself really lucky to have been working in an era where there is no dearth of work. But still, it’s challenging to sustain and continue finding projects that are best and fit the bill. To be honest, I never ever wish to be in a ‘no work’ zone. That’s more the reason I don’t say no to projects unless it’s impossible for me to fit in,” says the Aisha (2010) and Kadakh (2018) actor.

Sahukar has been focusing on acting as well as hosting live events and travel shows.

“I love juggling between anchoring and acting. Where one is impromptu the other dabbles in longer format. But acting is happening exactly the way I wanted. It’s all in place but most of the time I crave the opportunity to prep for my characters with ease. With such tight schedules you hardly get time to start exploring the character.”

The actor adds, “Understanding the role while on set is not possible especially for a show that is scheduled to be wrapped in a month. Example for Mind the Malhotras where I had a bound script of 300 plus pages, almost the size of book, so you are left with no choice but to jump into the character straight away,” adds Sahukar.

The actor married his long-time girlfriend Vaishali Malahara in April this year and asserts nothing much has changed for him. “We both wanted an intimate wedding. There has been too much hullabaloo over weddings in the industry and that was never my idea. It was more to be blessed by close ones.”

Sahukar adds, “We had already spent together so we only wanted to solemnize our vows. It was not a very conventional wedding. I take marriage as an ongoing process where you get to learn something every day,” he adds.