Daayra box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran film holds steady, crosses 4 crore

Daayra box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran promised a raw and gritty procedural with Daayra and delivered just that. The Meghna Gulzar film released in theatres on Friday and was received well by critics. The film has been steady at the box office so far. Let us see how it performed on Sunday

Daayra box office report

Daayra box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor in a still from Meghna Gulzar's film.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Daayra has collected ₹1.75 crore on Sunday, by 10 PM. On Saturday too, the film had managed to collect ₹1.75 crore. This shows that the film has stayed steady at the box office over the weekend, after collecting ₹1 crore on Friday. This brings total India gross collections to ₹5.40 crore and total India net collections to ₹4.50 crore so far.

About Daayra

Daayra revolves around Ajooni (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who heads an SIT investigating a police encounter. It involves multiple men accused of gang-raping a young girl and then burning her to death. The encounter was carried out by DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and his team, who claim they all tried to flee during custody. What Ajooni uncovers during the investigation forms the crux of the story.

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{{^usCountry}} Kareena addressed the contrast between her role in Daayra and her association with Rohit Shetty's cop universe, where police characters are presented in a larger-than-life commercial setting. “Every director operates in a different universe,” she said, describing Rohit Shetty's cop universe as “larger-than-life” and Meghna's world as “grounded, realistic, and complex.” “As an actor, I feel fortunate to straddle both worlds comfortably,” Kareena told news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kareena addressed the contrast between her role in Daayra and her association with Rohit Shetty's cop universe, where police characters are presented in a larger-than-life commercial setting. “Every director operates in a different universe,” she said, describing Rohit Shetty's cop universe as “larger-than-life” and Meghna's world as “grounded, realistic, and complex.” “As an actor, I feel fortunate to straddle both worlds comfortably,” Kareena told news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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The HT review of the film stated, “There is an unmistakably filmi quality to some of the characterisations. Kareena, for instance, brings a distinct screen presence to Ajooni, although some of her lighter expressions can feel slightly at odds with the gravity of the investigation. I also find the choice of her name, Ajooni, interesting in this context. The word appears in the Ik Onkar, “Ajooni saibhang”, broadly referring to one who is beyond birth and death, self-created. Whether there is a deeper intention behind the name or it is simply a character choice, the film doesn’t spell it out.”