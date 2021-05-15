Daisy Shah slams a troll for attacking her Eid post: 'Go spread your cheap thoughts somewhere else'

Actor Daisy Shah has responded to a troll who attacked her for posting an Eid message on social media on Friday. Daisy wrote that she was raised to respect all religions.

In her post, she had shared pictures of herself in traditional attire, and had written, "Eid Mubarak May the gift of Faith, The blessing of Hope, N Peace & Love of Allah always be with us."

The troll wrote in the comments section that she should focus on her own religion. Daisy responded, "@koushikduttaroy2 mere parents ne mujhe har dharm ki izzat karna sikhaya hai. Shayad aap sikhna bhool gaye honge apne bachpan mei. Kripya apni ghatiya soch ka gyaan kahin aur jaake baatiye (My parents have taught me to respect all religions. Perhaps you forgot to learn that in your childhood. Kindly spread your cheap thinking somewhere else)."

A screenshot of Daisy's response.

Many fans supported Daisy and praised her response. One wrote, "nice mam big respect." Another one commented, "nailed it." One fan commented, "@shahdaisy Sahi Bole Aap main aapki Baat se puri tarah se Sehmat hoon Once again Eid Mubarak Aapko aur aapke parivar ko (You said the right thing, I totally agree with you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family)." One fan also reminded the troll about being Indian first. "pehle Hindustani h sb bhaijaan (We are all Indian first)!"

Also read: When Madhuri Dixit opened up about her independent life in the US after marriage

Having appeared in Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho (2014), she has not worked in many Hindi films. Talking about it, she told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “I’m not somebody who thinks, ‘Oh this actor is doing 10 films, I should also buck up’. I don’t want to work on every project that comes to me, I’m selective within my reach. I’m in my exploring phase and can’t categorise myself into any kind of role. I haven’t played many different characters where I can say I want to do this role or that role. I’m still figuring that out." Daisy was most recently seen in Salman's 2018 film, Race 3.