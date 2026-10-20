Daler Mehndi was paid 35 lakh for Uttarakhand event, says minister after criticising singer’s professionalism

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi made headlines after Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal rebuked him during the cultural evening of the historic Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri on Sunday night, objecting to his conduct on stage. Now, the minister has revealed that the singer was paid ₹35 lakh to perform at the event.

Daler Mehndi was offered ₹ 35 lakh to perform

Daler Mehndi was reprimanded by Uttarakhand cabinet minister.

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Speaking to ANI, Subodh Uniyal said, "He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn't do justice to their art...He seemed disoriented on stage and didn't seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered ₹35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment."

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What happened at the event?

{{^usCountry}} Daler Mehndi was performing at the celebration when Subodh Uniyal interrupted him mid-performance and reprimanded him for appearing disoriented on stage. It was alleged that the singer was under the influence of alcohol and was barely able to sing but these allegations cannot be independently confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daler Mehndi was performing at the celebration when Subodh Uniyal interrupted him mid-performance and reprimanded him for appearing disoriented on stage. It was alleged that the singer was under the influence of alcohol and was barely able to sing but these allegations cannot be independently confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

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During the programme, the minister objected to the singer's performance and was heard saying, "You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?"

As per a report by PTI, addressing the singer on stage, Subodh Uniyal said that the audience had come to hear Daler perform and that he was therefore expected to meet the standards they anticipated. The minister also stressed the importance of maintaining decorum, noting that the event was taking place during the religious period of Navratri.

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A video of the incident has also been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the minister can be heard telling Daler Mehndi, "We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us. This is wrong. It's wrong. You have a big name; we should respect that. You were called because you have a big name."

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About Daler Mehndi

Daler Mehndi is one of India's best-known Punjabi pop singers and is widely recognised for popularising bhangra and Indian pop music. He rose to prominence in the 1990s with hit songs such as Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Dardi Rab Rab and Ho Jayegi Balle Balle.

Over the years, Mehndi has also lent his voice to Hindi film soundtracks, including songs such as Na Na Na Re from Mrityudata and Rang De Basanti's Paathshaala.