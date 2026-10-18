Punjabi film producer linked to ₹5-cr bribery case detained by ED at IGIA

Punjabi film producer Amardeep Singh Grewal was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), New Delhi, on Saturday and questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with ₹5-crore bribery allegations, people familiar with the matter said. Amardeep Singh Grewal quizzed, told to appear before probe agency again next week. (HT File)

Grewal was detained based on a look-out circular (LOC) issued against him after he skipped ED summons. Grewal is reportedly married to a cousin of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur. However, the state government has repeatedly denied any relationship between the chief minister and Grewal.

“Grewal was returning from Dubai when he was detained by the authorities and later handed over to an ED team,” said officials, pleading anonymity. In the evening, Grewal was taken to the ED office in Delhi for questioning. He has been summoned again next week, they added.

Grewal was initially directed to appear before the ED’s High Intensity Unit (HIU) in New Delhi on October 7, but he sought an adjournment. He was summoned on October 9, but he failed to appear for the second time.

While it is unclear whether the agency has registered a separate case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), those in know of the matter indicated that the central agency launched a money-laundering probe following allegations that Grewal demanded ₹5 crore to scuttle a criminal investigation.

Grewal is associated with M/s East Sunshine Production Private Limited and has produced Punjabi films such as Maujan Hi Maujan and Snowman. The company maintains overseas production and release links.

The matter gained traction following an independent inquiry by the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO), headed by former Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Ranjit Singh (retd). The panel’s report named Gurpreet.

She has categorically denied any involvement, calling the allegations baseless and politically motivated, and has served a defamation notice on the PHRO.

The matter traces back to an abduction and rape case reported in April. A father alleged that his daughter was abducted by Gurvinder Singh, alias Guri Chahal, a resident of Mohali. An FIR was registered in Amritsar on April 29, and the woman was rescued on May 1. Chahal was arrested on May 13 but granted bail in mid-July, triggering allegations of a botched police probe.

During subsequent court proceedings, allegations emerged that Grewal cited his connection to the chief minister’s family and solicited ₹5 crore to help settle or cancel the FIR.

On August 22, the National Human Rights Commission took cognisance of the matter, issuing notices to Punjab’s chief secretary and director general of police seeking an action-taken report.

Gurpreet Kaur has also filed a criminal defamation suit against Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for falsely accusing her of protecting a rape accused.