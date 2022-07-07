Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's bride? 6 facts

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will tie the knot for the second time on Thursday as the 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader will be marrying Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his residence in Chandigarh. Sources told PTI that this marriage is an arranged one. The marriage will be solemnised as per Sikh rituals in the state's capital.

Mann separated from his first wife with whom he has two children in 2015. Mann's 21-year-old daughter Seerat and 17-year-old son Dilshan from his first marriage had flown in from the US when he took oath as Punjab chief minister in March.

State ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Harjot Bains and Aman Arora as well as the party's senior leader Raghav Chadha congratulated Mann on Twitter. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also congratulated Mann as he is set to start a "new chapter in his life".

Meet Dr Gurpreet Kaur: Punjab CM's wife-to-be

> 32 years old Gurpreet Kaur hails from a village in Pehowa area of Kurukshetra district in Haryana.

> Her father Inderjit Singh Natt is a farmer. As per media reports, he has previously served as the sarpanch of Madanpur village. Her mother is a homemaker.

> She is the youngest of the three sisters in her family. People close to the family claim that the two elder sisters are settled abroad.

> Dr Kaur did her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU) in Mullana roughly 4 years ago. She had enrolled for MBBS in 2013 and completed that in 2018, the family’s neighbours told PTI.

> She is currently said to be working as a physician.

> Gurpreet Kaur’s neighbours told reporters that she is lovingly called ‘Gopi’ and is a kind-hearted, caring, intelligent young woman. Many young girls in the neighbourhood said they were very happy that "Gopi Didi" was getting married and that too to the chief minister.

