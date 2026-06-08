Daniel Radcliffe says his son doesn't know who Harry Potter is: 'For as long as I can just be his dad'

Most of us grew up watching a young Daniel Radcliffe perform magic on screen in the Harry Potter film series. While the world knows him as the boy wizard who became a global phenomenon, his own three-year-old son remains blissfully unaware that his father played one of the most iconic characters in modern pop culture. In a recent interview, Daniel opened up about fatherhood and shared why he is happy that his son still doesn't know anything about Harry Potter.

Daniel's son doesn't know about Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter for a decade.

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Speaking to The New York Times, Daniel said, "Does my son know who Harry Potter is? No, not yet. Somebody gave me a DVD to sign recently, and so it was sitting on our kitchen table for a couple of days. And at one point, he was next to it, and I was just like, 'Who’s that?' I’d see if he’d recognize me on the cover and he didn’t, which was great. For as long as I can just be his dad and he won’t know me as anything else, I will maintain that for as long as I can."

The actor explained that he cherishes this phase of his life, where he is simply a father in his son's eyes rather than a globally recognised movie star. Radcliffe has often spoken about wanting to give his child as normal an upbringing as possible despite his own fame.

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{{^usCountry}} About fatherhood {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About fatherhood {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Daniel also spoke candidly about becoming a parent, describing fatherhood as both overwhelming and deeply rewarding. He admitted that raising a child can be a daunting experience, but one that has brought immense joy into his life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daniel also spoke candidly about becoming a parent, describing fatherhood as both overwhelming and deeply rewarding. He admitted that raising a child can be a daunting experience, but one that has brought immense joy into his life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor said that while parenthood is "crazy," it is also an incredibly beautiful thing. He also described watching his partner, Erin Darke, become a mother as "the most incredible, beautiful thing." Daniel went on to call his son "the best thing that's ever happened" to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor said that while parenthood is "crazy," it is also an incredibly beautiful thing. He also described watching his partner, Erin Darke, become a mother as "the most incredible, beautiful thing." Daniel went on to call his son "the best thing that's ever happened" to him. {{/usCountry}}

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However, he also shared how he finds fatherhood "terrifying and intimidating" because of the immense responsibility that comes with caring for another human being.

On son's career

Though his son is only three years old, Daniel was asked whether he would support him if he eventually wanted to pursue acting as a career. The actor admitted that while he would never stop his son from following his dreams, he would prefer that he choose a profession outside the spotlight.

Responding to the same, he told E! News, "Not unless he really wants to. I don’t want to stop him from doing that. But if you can do something other than acting, if you want to do something behind the scenes, it’s a lot more of a healthy life in a lot of ways. If he can act but not be famous, great, then I can encourage it.”

About Daniel Radcliffe's love life

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Radcliffe and Erin Darke first met on the set of their 2013 film Kill Your Darlings and quickly developed a strong connection. The couple have been together ever since and welcomed their son in April 2023.

Despite being public figures, Daniel and Erin have made a conscious effort to keep their child away from the spotlight. The couple have rarely spoken about him publicly and have not revealed his name.

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