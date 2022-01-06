Daniel Weber defends Sunny Leone against trolls for not holding daughter's hand in public: 'She is princess of my house'

After Sunny Leone was trolled online for not holding daughter Nisha’s hand in public, husband Daniel Weber has come to her defence. He has called the public reaction ‘absurd’ and dismissed claims that Nisha isn’t treated well by the family.

Recently, a video shot by paparazzi showed Sunny walking down the stairs with her three children- Nisha, Noah, and Asher. In the video Sunny was seen holding her two kids Noah and Asher while Nisha was seen getting down the stairs on her own. This led to a section of people on the internet accusing Sunny of not paying attention to Nisha ‘since she was adopted’. ‘I believe she has adopted her daughter only for publicity,’ read one comment. ‘Ask the girl if sunny treats her good or not,’ wrote another commenter.

Now, Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber has come out in his wife’s defence. In a recent interaction with Bollywood Life, Daniel dismissed these comments and said, “Oh my god, this is absurd, I don't even want to talk about it. I really don't care about what people think.” Explaining why Sunny was holding their sons and not their daughter, he further said, “My sons are three years old and they run around as wild animals do in the park, while my daughter is 6 and she knows how to walk.”

Daniel also angrily slammed those who claimed Sunny and he weren’t treating Nisha well. “She is the princess of my house. It's absurd that people have such thinking,” he said.

Sunny and Daniel had adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Maharashtra in 2017, when she was 2 months old. In 2018, the couple became parents to twin boys Noah and Asher through surrogacy. “This is truly God’s Plan! We didn’t know we were going to have a chance to have such a big beautiful family. We are beyond overjoyed and are truly blessed to have all three miracles in our life. Our family is complete,” Sunny had said in a statement on her sons’ birth.

